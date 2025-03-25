MASSIVE ATTACK Leads Stellar Lineup at Sofia Live Festival 2025

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: MASSIVE ATTACK Leads Stellar Lineup at Sofia Live Festival 2025 @Sofia Live Festival

MASSIVE ATTACK will headline the third day of Sofia Live Festival 2025 on June 29th, marking their long-awaited return to Sofia. This British trip-hop duo, known for their innovative and genre-defying music, will bring their unique style to the festival, which takes place from June 27th to 29th at Arena Sofia in Borisova Gradina. Alongside already confirmed acts like James Bay, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Valence & Brae, and Hug or Handshake, MASSIVE ATTACK will bring an unforgettable audiovisual experience to their fans.

This marks a significant part of the duo's European tour, which kicks off on June 1st, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London and will travel across major European and American cities. MASSIVE ATTACK promises a radical live show collaboration with United Visual Artists, offering a performance designed to provoke emotional and intellectual responses. Their set will feature iconic tracks like "Teardrop," "Angel," "Protection," and "Unfinished Sympathy," which will sound even more powerful in a live setting.

Joining MASSIVE ATTACK on June 29th is British post-punk band SHAME, who will perform for the first time in Sofia. Known for their uncompromising approach to music, SHAME quickly rose to fame with their debut album Songs of Praise, followed by Drunk Tank Pink and their latest, Food for Worms. Their sound is dynamic, with explosive guitars and melodic experimentation that will provide a thrilling live experience for festival-goers.

Also performing on June 28th is Jeshi, a London-based artist known for his provocative style and energy. With two successful albums, Universal Credit and Airbag Woke Me Up, Jeshi has gained a reputation for pushing the boundaries of contemporary British music. His latest single "Saint or Sinner," created in collaboration with Sainté, exemplifies his bold, experimental approach to music. Jeshi’s energetic performances and unique artistic style are set to make an impression at Sofia Live Festival.

On the same day, NOFUN! will take the stage with their boundary-pushing sound and boundless energy. The band is rewriting the rules of alternative music, offering a live performance that promises to immerse the audience in pure musical chaos.

The festival will kick off on June 27th with a diverse lineup, including native alternative rock band ALI, who will open the third day of the event on June 29th. Tickets for the three-day festival are available for 180 BGN, with single-day tickets for June 27th and 28th priced at 85 BGN, and for June 29th at 115 BGN. Fans are encouraged to use public transport to reach Arena Sofia, contributing to sustainable travel and enhancing their festival experience.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Massive Attack, sofia, sofia live festival

Related Articles:

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Over 13,000 Kindergarten and Nursery Spots Available in Sofia for 2025

More than 13,000 vacancies for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia will be available for application starting today

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 07:54

'Red Zone' Parking Proposed for Sofia’s Center

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has expressed support for the introduction of a “red zone” for parking in the city center,

Society | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Sofia Mayor Faces Backlash Over 215-Meter Skyscraper as Legal Options Run Out

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev stated that the municipality currently has no legal means to halt the construction of a 215-meter skyscraper near Paradise Mall

Society | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:31

Enrique Iglesias Announces Only Balkan Show This Summer in Sofia, Bulgaria!

Enrique Iglesias will return to Bulgaria for an exclusive performance, marking his only concert in the Balkans this summer

Society » Culture | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:09

Repeated Attacks in Sofia: Man with Mental Health Issues Continues to Threaten Residents

Residents of Sofia's Oborishte district have expressed concerns over repeated attacks by a man with mental health issues

Crime | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Urges Consumers to Avoid Unregulated Meat Markets Amid Disease Outbreaks

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin

Society » Health | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01

The Most Used Social Media Platform in Bulgaria—Still Unchallenged

At the beginning of 2025, Bulgaria had 5.86 million internet users, covering 87.1 percent of the population

Society | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:37

Protests in Bulgaria’s Psychiatric Hospitals Over Low Pay and Rising Mental Health Cases Among Youth

Workers in psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria are protesting due to the low salary increase offered to them

Society » Health | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:11

March 26 Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain, Snow in the Mountains

The weather in Bulgaria on March 26 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Cigarette Prices in Bulgaria to Rise by 50 Stotinki Starting in May

Starting in May, the price of cigarettes in Bulgaria will rise by 40 to 50 stotinki (coins) per pack

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:04

Danube Bridge Traffic Suspended for 24 Hours for Urgent Repairs

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse, Bulgaria, will be fully suspended on Thursday, March 27, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA)

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 12:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria