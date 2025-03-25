MASSIVE ATTACK Leads Stellar Lineup at Sofia Live Festival 2025

MASSIVE ATTACK will headline the third day of Sofia Live Festival 2025 on June 29th, marking their long-awaited return to Sofia. This British trip-hop duo, known for their innovative and genre-defying music, will bring their unique style to the festival, which takes place from June 27th to 29th at Arena Sofia in Borisova Gradina. Alongside already confirmed acts like James Bay, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Valence & Brae, and Hug or Handshake, MASSIVE ATTACK will bring an unforgettable audiovisual experience to their fans.

This marks a significant part of the duo's European tour, which kicks off on June 1st, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London and will travel across major European and American cities. MASSIVE ATTACK promises a radical live show collaboration with United Visual Artists, offering a performance designed to provoke emotional and intellectual responses. Their set will feature iconic tracks like "Teardrop," "Angel," "Protection," and "Unfinished Sympathy," which will sound even more powerful in a live setting.

Joining MASSIVE ATTACK on June 29th is British post-punk band SHAME, who will perform for the first time in Sofia. Known for their uncompromising approach to music, SHAME quickly rose to fame with their debut album Songs of Praise, followed by Drunk Tank Pink and their latest, Food for Worms. Their sound is dynamic, with explosive guitars and melodic experimentation that will provide a thrilling live experience for festival-goers.

Also performing on June 28th is Jeshi, a London-based artist known for his provocative style and energy. With two successful albums, Universal Credit and Airbag Woke Me Up, Jeshi has gained a reputation for pushing the boundaries of contemporary British music. His latest single "Saint or Sinner," created in collaboration with Sainté, exemplifies his bold, experimental approach to music. Jeshi’s energetic performances and unique artistic style are set to make an impression at Sofia Live Festival.

On the same day, NOFUN! will take the stage with their boundary-pushing sound and boundless energy. The band is rewriting the rules of alternative music, offering a live performance that promises to immerse the audience in pure musical chaos.

The festival will kick off on June 27th with a diverse lineup, including native alternative rock band ALI, who will open the third day of the event on June 29th. Tickets for the three-day festival are available for 180 BGN, with single-day tickets for June 27th and 28th priced at 85 BGN, and for June 29th at 115 BGN. Fans are encouraged to use public transport to reach Arena Sofia, contributing to sustainable travel and enhancing their festival experience.