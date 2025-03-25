Mastodon and Fear Factory Join HILLS OF ROCK 2025 in Plovdiv

In just four months, Plovdiv will host a historic event at HILLS OF ROCK 2025, where fans will witness the union of legendary rock and metal bands with the new generation of artists shaping the future of the scene. From July 25 to 27, the festival will showcase the voices of metal history alongside the modern sounds that are defining the genre's evolution. Joining the impressive lineup are two iconic groups: Mastodon and Fear Factory.

Mastodon, known for their unique blend of stoner and sludge metal, psychedelic rock, and progressive influences, will take the stage on July 27. The Atlanta-based band is famous for turning metal into cinematic art while maintaining its raw energy. Their early albums, which explore themes related to the natural elements, are considered conceptual journeys. The band, with a Grammy to their name, has also appeared in the Game of Thrones saga and offers an eclectic merch line that includes jars of pickles. Mastodon’s performance will be a highlight of the third night of the festival, just before headliners The Smashing Pumpkins.

Fear Factory will bring their industrial metal sound to the festival on July 26, filling the slot between Wolfmother and Sepultura. With roots in death metal, thrash, and grindcore, the Los Angeles-based band became pioneers of cyberpunk-infused metal in the 90s. Their albums, including Soul of a New Machine, Demanufacture, and Obsolete, influenced countless bands in the nu-metal and metalcore scenes. Fear Factory's fusion of mechanized riffs and electronic grooves remains a key element of their influential sound.

HILLS OF ROCK 2025 will also feature a stellar lineup, with over 45 big names in rock and metal, including Gojira, Machine Head, Skunk Anansie, Sepultura, and more. The festival’s main stage will host a mix of classic and contemporary acts, while the Na Tamno and Stroezha partner stages will bring exciting performances from both Bulgarian and international artists. Dope, Kultur Shock, H-Blockx, Superhiks, and Kerana i Kosmonavtite are among the names to perform, adding to the diverse range of music on offer. The Stroezha stage will be home to 15 bands, including well-known groups like Revue, Vendetta, and Crowfish, and the Tamno stage will welcome Pizzza, Urban Grey, and Do Sho Band.

The event promises an unforgettable experience for rock and metal fans, with tickets available for purchase at prices ranging from 140 BGN to 220 BGN for a three-day pass. HILLS OF ROCK 2025 is organized by "Fest Team" Ltd. and is part of the "Heritage 2023" program of the "Plovdiv 2019" Foundation, with the support of the Plovdiv Municipality. For full program details and the latest updates, festivalgoers can visit hillsofrock.com and follow the official channels.