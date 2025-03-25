EU Introduces Two-Year Probation for Young Drivers and Stricter License Rules

World » EU | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 11:09
Bulgaria: EU Introduces Two-Year Probation for Young Drivers and Stricter License Rules @Pexels

The European Union is set to introduce a two-year probationary period for young drivers, a first in the bloc’s history. As part of the new agreement on driving licenses between the European Parliament and EU member states, young drivers will face stricter penalties and requirements for infractions such as driving under the influence of alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt, or failing to use child restraint systems.

In an effort to address the shortage of professional drivers, the EU has also decided to lower the minimum age for truck drivers from 21 to 18, and for bus drivers from 24 to 21, though a professional certificate will be required. Additionally, certain member states may allow 17-year-olds to drive trucks or vans within their own borders, but only if accompanied by an experienced driver. This policy is expected to be expanded to car drivers across the EU.

The new rules will also see driving licenses for cars and motorcycles valid for 15 years, with the option for member states to shorten the validity to 10 years if the license doubles as a national identity card. For bus and truck drivers, license renewal will occur every 5 years. For those aged 65 and older, license validity may be shortened.

As part of the reforms, all new drivers will be required to undergo a medical check-up, including vision and heart tests, before receiving their licenses. For car and motorcycle drivers, some member states may opt for self-assessments instead of medical exams, while alternative measures may be introduced for license renewals.

In addition, digital driving licenses will become the norm across the EU, with the ability to download them to smartphones. Member states will have five and a half years from the update’s implementation to introduce these digital documents, although physical licenses will still be available upon request.

The agreement, which is still subject to approval by both the Council and the European Parliament, will require member states to incorporate the changes into their national laws within four years.

