Bulgarian journalist Georgi Milkov expressed doubt over the possibility of an independent investigation into the death of Bulgarian national Marin Marinov, who was killed by an Israeli tank in Gaza on March 19. Speaking on BNT, Milkov pointed out that due to the ongoing situation in Israel, no independent investigation could be conducted, leaving Bulgarian authorities with no choice but to accept Israel's narrative. Milkov argued that the Israeli authorities would only provide information that serves their own interests, in contrast to the differing account provided by the UN.

Milkov also highlighted a military online journal that had recently published a photo, claiming that an Israeli tank shell caused the death. He emphasized the challenges of conducting an independent investigation, noting that journalists and humanitarian workers in Gaza have been targeted by Israel. According to Milkov, foreign journalists are not allowed into Gaza, and those who are there, often of Palestinian origin, are at risk of being killed by the IDF. The list of both journalists and aid workers killed in Gaza, he said, continues to grow.

Milkov further criticized Israel's stance, arguing that the country’s official responses to criticisms, including claims of self-defense against terrorists, should be treated with great skepticism. He pointed out that Israel's current government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is willing to go to any lengths to maintain its power, even at the expense of transparency and the rule of law. Milkov attributed the government's actions to the increasing corruption within the country, which, he suggested, has undermined Israel’s former progressive image.

In response to accusations from the UN and the international community, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement on "X", asserting that an initial investigation found no link between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the death of Marinov and the other UN workers. The statement was echoed by Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari, who emphasized that the UN had not even reached the scene to investigate yet. He accused the UN of hastily publishing unfounded accusations against Israel, undermining the professionalism of the investigation. The UN had previously stated that Israeli tank fire was responsible for the fatal shooting at a UN building in Deir al-Balah, which killed Marinov, a UN employee.