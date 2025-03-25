Journalist Expresses Doubt Over Israel's Investigation Into Bulgarian's Death in Gaza

Politics | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Journalist Expresses Doubt Over Israel's Investigation Into Bulgarian's Death in Gaza Georgi Milkov

Bulgarian journalist Georgi Milkov expressed doubt over the possibility of an independent investigation into the death of Bulgarian national Marin Marinov, who was killed by an Israeli tank in Gaza on March 19. Speaking on BNT, Milkov pointed out that due to the ongoing situation in Israel, no independent investigation could be conducted, leaving Bulgarian authorities with no choice but to accept Israel's narrative. Milkov argued that the Israeli authorities would only provide information that serves their own interests, in contrast to the differing account provided by the UN.

Milkov also highlighted a military online journal that had recently published a photo, claiming that an Israeli tank shell caused the death. He emphasized the challenges of conducting an independent investigation, noting that journalists and humanitarian workers in Gaza have been targeted by Israel. According to Milkov, foreign journalists are not allowed into Gaza, and those who are there, often of Palestinian origin, are at risk of being killed by the IDF. The list of both journalists and aid workers killed in Gaza, he said, continues to grow.

Milkov further criticized Israel's stance, arguing that the country’s official responses to criticisms, including claims of self-defense against terrorists, should be treated with great skepticism. He pointed out that Israel's current government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is willing to go to any lengths to maintain its power, even at the expense of transparency and the rule of law. Milkov attributed the government's actions to the increasing corruption within the country, which, he suggested, has undermined Israel’s former progressive image.

In response to accusations from the UN and the international community, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement on "X", asserting that an initial investigation found no link between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the death of Marinov and the other UN workers. The statement was echoed by Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari, who emphasized that the UN had not even reached the scene to investigate yet. He accused the UN of hastily publishing unfounded accusations against Israel, undermining the professionalism of the investigation. The UN had previously stated that Israeli tank fire was responsible for the fatal shooting at a UN building in Deir al-Balah, which killed Marinov, a UN employee.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, UN, Bulgarian, journalist

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Powers Past Nakashima to Reach Miami Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:18

Bulgaria Marks the Annunciation, a Day of Faith and Motherhood

The Christian world marks the Annunciation, one of the most significant spring holidays

Society » Culture | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:43

BBC Uncovers Identities of Two Bulgarian Women in Russian Spy Network

Two Bulgarian women who were involved in a Russian spy network operating from the UK have been identified for the first time through a BBC investigation

Politics | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:37

UN Confirms Israeli Tank Fire Killed Bulgarian Citizen in Gaza

The United Nations has announced that it is withdrawing part of its staff from the Gaza Strip due to intensified hostilities in the area

Politics | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:29

Austrian Authorities Uncover Bulgarian Link in Russian Disinformation Campaign

Austrian authorities have uncovered a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign in the country, linked to espionage allegations against a Bulgarian citizen

Politics | March 24, 2025, Monday // 12:14

Childhood Tuberculosis Cases Surge by 10% in Europe

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) shows that children under 15 years of age accounted for 4.3%

Society » Health | March 24, 2025, Monday // 11:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Revival Party Calls Out Government for Supporting War Coalition, Endangering Bulgaria

MP Tsoncho Ganev from the pro-Russian party "Revival" stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that his party has not yet secured the support of other opposition groups for the no-confidence vote

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27

Borissov: No Confidence Vote Aims to Halt Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the upcoming vote of no confidence is designed to obstruct Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

Bulgaria's MECH Parliamentary Group Reinstated Amid Tensions and Protests

The parliamentary group of the "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party has been reinstated in the Bulgarian National Assembly after a decision to amend the rules governing the parliamentary procedure

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Former Intelligence Head: Bulgaria Overrun by Russian Spies and Disinformation Cells

Dimo Gyaurov, the former head of Bulgaria's National Intelligence Service, claimed that Bulgaria is rife with Russian spies

Politics » Defense | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

MECH Protest Shuts Down Streets in Sofia as MPs Debate Party’s Parliamentary Future

A protest organized by the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party is taking place in front of Bulgaria's National Assembly

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria