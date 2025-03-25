61% of Bulgarians See Benefits from EU Membership, Survey Finds

Politics | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:42
Bulgaria: 61% of Bulgarians See Benefits from EU Membership, Survey Finds Photo: Stella Ivanova

A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted for the European Parliament between January 9 and February 4 across all 27 EU member states shows that 61% of Bulgarians believe their country has benefited from EU membership. Although this is the lowest percentage within the bloc, it marks an 8-percentage-point increase from the previous survey conducted in June-July last year.

Across the EU, 74% of citizens believe their country has gained from membership, the highest level recorded since the question was first asked in 1983. Among the main reasons cited, 35% of respondents across the EU believe the Union’s role in maintaining peace and strengthening security is the biggest advantage of membership.

In Bulgaria, however, job opportunities created by the EU are seen as the most significant benefit, identified by 54% of respondents. Maintaining peace and strengthening security, along with improved cooperation between member states, are each recognized as key benefits by 29% of Bulgarians surveyed.

The survey also highlights strong public support for a greater EU role in addressing global crises and security risks, with 66% of European citizens favoring a stronger EU presence in this area. In Bulgaria, this sentiment is shared by 62% of respondents.

A large majority of EU citizens, 89%, believe that increased unity among member states is essential to effectively address global challenges. Additionally, 76% think the EU should have more resources to tackle future issues. In Bulgaria, similar views are recorded, with 84% supporting stronger unity and 73% advocating for increased EU resources.

When asked which areas should be prioritized to strengthen the EU’s global position, 36% of Europeans pointed to defense and security, while 32% highlighted competitiveness, the economy, and industry. In Bulgaria, however, the most critical topics identified are competitiveness, economy, and industry (35%), followed by energy dependence, resources, and infrastructure (34%). Demography, migration, and population aging, as well as food security and agriculture, each ranked as key concerns for 28% of Bulgarians. Notably, defense and security, which tops the European ranking, is considered a priority by only 26% of Bulgarian respondents, placing it fifth in importance.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgarians, citizens

Related Articles:

Drunk Driving Penalties to Be Enforced EU-Wide Under New Agreement

A new provisional agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU will make penalties for speeding

World » EU | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Bulgarians Rush to Buy Property Ahead of Eurozone Adoption

More Bulgarians are rushing to purchase property, fearing that housing prices will rise further after the country joins the Eurozone

Business » Properties | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:30

EU Introduces Two-Year Probation for Young Drivers and Stricter License Rules

The European Union is set to introduce a two-year probationary period for young drivers, a first in the bloc’s history

World » EU | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 11:09

From Plastic to Paper: How Bulgaria is Adjusting to a Greener Lifestyle

Bulgarians are gradually becoming more eco-conscious, often without even realizing it

Society » Environment | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 11:18

EU Offers €2 Million to Steal Top US Scientists

European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva has called on the European Research Council (ERC) to increase its funding for prominent researchers relocating from the United States

World » EU | March 21, 2025, Friday // 14:09

EU Leaders Agree to Boost Defence Spending and Military Capabilities

EU leaders have agreed to significantly ramp up defence spending and enhance Europe’s military capabilities over the next five years

World » EU | March 21, 2025, Friday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Revival Party Calls Out Government for Supporting War Coalition, Endangering Bulgaria

MP Tsoncho Ganev from the pro-Russian party "Revival" stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that his party has not yet secured the support of other opposition groups for the no-confidence vote

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27

Borissov: No Confidence Vote Aims to Halt Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the upcoming vote of no confidence is designed to obstruct Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

Bulgaria's MECH Parliamentary Group Reinstated Amid Tensions and Protests

The parliamentary group of the "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party has been reinstated in the Bulgarian National Assembly after a decision to amend the rules governing the parliamentary procedure

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Former Intelligence Head: Bulgaria Overrun by Russian Spies and Disinformation Cells

Dimo Gyaurov, the former head of Bulgaria's National Intelligence Service, claimed that Bulgaria is rife with Russian spies

Politics » Defense | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

MECH Protest Shuts Down Streets in Sofia as MPs Debate Party’s Parliamentary Future

A protest organized by the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party is taking place in front of Bulgaria's National Assembly

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria