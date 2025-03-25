61% of Bulgarians See Benefits from EU Membership, Survey Finds

Drunk Driving Penalties to Be Enforced EU-Wide Under New Agreement
A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted for the European Parliament between January 9 and February 4 across all 27 EU member states shows that 61% of Bulgarians believe their country has benefited from EU membership. Although this is the lowest percentage within the bloc, it marks an 8-percentage-point increase from the previous survey conducted in June-July last year.
Across the EU, 74% of citizens believe their country has gained from membership, the highest level recorded since the question was first asked in 1983. Among the main reasons cited, 35% of respondents across the EU believe the Union’s role in maintaining peace and strengthening security is the biggest advantage of membership.
In Bulgaria, however, job opportunities created by the EU are seen as the most significant benefit, identified by 54% of respondents. Maintaining peace and strengthening security, along with improved cooperation between member states, are each recognized as key benefits by 29% of Bulgarians surveyed.
The survey also highlights strong public support for a greater EU role in addressing global crises and security risks, with 66% of European citizens favoring a stronger EU presence in this area. In Bulgaria, this sentiment is shared by 62% of respondents.
A large majority of EU citizens, 89%, believe that increased unity among member states is essential to effectively address global challenges. Additionally, 76% think the EU should have more resources to tackle future issues. In Bulgaria, similar views are recorded, with 84% supporting stronger unity and 73% advocating for increased EU resources.
When asked which areas should be prioritized to strengthen the EU’s global position, 36% of Europeans pointed to defense and security, while 32% highlighted competitiveness, the economy, and industry. In Bulgaria, however, the most critical topics identified are competitiveness, economy, and industry (35%), followed by energy dependence, resources, and infrastructure (34%). Demography, migration, and population aging, as well as food security and agriculture, each ranked as key concerns for 28% of Bulgarians. Notably, defense and security, which tops the European ranking, is considered a priority by only 26% of Bulgarian respondents, placing it fifth in importance.
