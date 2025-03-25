Bulgaria’s Biggest Tech Employers: Insights into the IT Job Market

DEV.BG, a platform for IT professionals in Bulgaria, has released its updated ranking of the largest employers in the technology sector, based on the number of employees in IT departments. As of March 2025, the top companies include DXC Technology with 3,439 IT specialists, SAP Labs Bulgaria with 1,700, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with 1,500. VMware Bulgaria (1,300) and DraftKings (1,000) complete the top five, all of which are foreign employers.

The ranking reveals that while only five companies employ over 1,000 IT professionals, there are 14 organizations with between 500 and 1,000 employees, and 137 companies that have between 100 and 500 tech professionals. A total of 171 companies are represented in the top 60 due to ties in employee numbers, underscoring the competitive and dynamic nature of Bulgaria’s IT job market. Although the demand for new hires has slowed recently, the sector continues to offer numerous opportunities for tech specialists.

The ranking aims to inform IT professionals about the leading companies in Bulgaria's technology industry, helping them make informed career decisions. The data was gathered from the DEV.BG Job Board, reflecting the number of IT specialists in each company's Bulgarian department. Further details are available on the DEV.BG website.

