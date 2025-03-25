Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on March 25

On Tuesday, March 25, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with light to moderate rain showers expected, especially in Southwestern Bulgaria. The wind will continue from the south-southwest, becoming stronger in the Danube plateau where it will shift from the west. Temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C, with Sofia seeing a high of around 18°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be mostly cloudy, accompanied by isolated light rain showers. Winds will be moderate from the south-southwest, and temperatures will vary between 16°C and 21°C. The seawater temperature will be approximately 8°C.

In the mountains, the weather will remain cloudy with rain showers, and snow is expected at higher altitudes above 2,500 meters. The rain will be heavier in the Rila and Rhodope mountain ranges. Winds in the mountains will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-southwest. At 1,200 meters, the daily highs will reach around 14°C, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will be around 6°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)