Bulgaria Accelerates Plans for 7th and 8th Units at Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria considers the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a strategically important project for ensuring the country's energy security. GERB leader Boyko Borissov emphasized this during a meeting with Hyundai CEO Hanwoo Lee, expressing confidence that the project would be completed within the deadlines set by the National Assembly and within the designated budget.

Borissov, joined by GERB colleagues Delyan Dobrev, chairman of the Budget Committee, and Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, highlighted Bulgaria’s long-standing expertise in nuclear energy. He noted that Bulgaria has over 50 years of experience in the sector, surpassing even France, which has an extensive nuclear tradition. He shared these remarks in a social media post following the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed the importance of the project during discussions with a delegation from Hyundai Engineering & Construction. He described the new nuclear capacities as a critical step for both Bulgaria and the broader Southeastern European region.

The meeting, held at the Council of Ministers, focused on the progress of the engineering contract between Kozloduy-New Power and a consortium consisting of the Bulgarian branches of Westinghouse and Hyundai Engineering & Construction. Government officials stated that implementing the contract would facilitate the necessary regulatory steps for the project while also assessing future investment and operational costs.

Zhelyazkov assured that Bulgaria would take all necessary measures to accelerate the project while maintaining high standards. He emphasized the importance of strict safety protocols both during construction and in the future operation of the new units. The project, he stated, must comply with all national and European regulations to ensure quality and security in its execution.