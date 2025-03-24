Poland to Produce Up to a Million Mines After Withdrawing from Ottawa Treaty

Chicken Prices in Bulgaria Soar 75% in 6 Years!
In Bulgaria, the average cost of chicken has increased significantly in recent years, with a notable jump of at least 75% over the past six years
Poland has announced plans to significantly ramp up domestic production of anti-personnel mines as part of efforts to reinforce its eastern borders. Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Bejda revealed in an interview with Polish Radio RMF 24 that the government aims to manufacture hundreds of thousands, potentially up to a million, of these mines. He emphasized that both private and state-owned defense industries would be involved, highlighting Poland’s capacity to scale up production.
The move comes amid the recent decision by five countries—Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland—to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty, the international convention banning anti-personnel mines. The withdrawal would allow these nations to legally produce, deploy, and use such mines as part of their defense strategies. The five countries share borders with Russia and Belarus, with Finland and Estonia bordering Russia, Poland and Lithuania sharing a border with Belarus, and Latvia bordering both.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz outlined the formal withdrawal process, which requires approval from the cabinet, parliament, and the president before a notification is sent to the United Nations. Once submitted, the withdrawal procedure is expected to take approximately six months.
While the Polish government has not disclosed specific details about which companies will be responsible for the mine production, Bejda confirmed that the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) would play a role. The decision underscores Poland’s growing emphasis on military self-sufficiency and border security.
Meanwhile, Latvia is also evaluating its defense strategy in light of regional security concerns. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds stated that the country is considering all possible measures to strengthen its deterrence and defensive capabilities, signaling a broader shift among NATO’s eastern flank countries toward heightened military preparedness.
During a recent hearing at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), MEP Tsvetelina Penkova raised the issue of Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area and sought clarity on how the European Central Bank (ECB) plans to support the country in th
European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva has called on the European Research Council (ERC) to increase its funding for prominent researchers relocating from the United States
EU leaders have agreed to significantly ramp up defence spending and enhance Europe’s military capabilities over the next five years
The European Parliament's Intergroup for Animal Welfare has responded swiftly to the disturbing case in Pernik, Bulgaria
The European Commission has unveiled its White Paper for European Defence – Readiness 2030, alongside the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030
The European Commission has released preliminary data for road fatalities in 2024, revealing a slight 3% decrease in road deaths across the EU compared to the previous year
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability