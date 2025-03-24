Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Entire TOTO Management Fired in Instant Purge

The Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the state lottery - Bulgarian Sports Totalizer (TOTO) - following an incident in the 5/35 lottery draw on Sunday, March 23. The probe has been assigned to the National Police Directorate General after the Sports Ministry referred the case. The aim of the investigation is to determine whether there is evidence of a crime related to the incident.

The issue arose during the “Second Toto Chance” game, part of the 5/35 lottery, when the final number drawn was 41. The team overseeing the draw took time to notice the error, leading to a re-draw using a different set of balls. The mistake, attributed to an incorrectly loaded set of balls, raised concerns about the integrity of the process and led to calls for accountability.

In response, the Minister of Youth and Sport, Ivan Peshev, dismissed the entire management of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizer. He announced that the National Revenue Agency, the prosecutor’s office, the Ministry of Interior, the State Financial Inspection Agency, and the State Agency for Meteorological and Technical Supervision would all be involved in a comprehensive review of the totalizer’s operations. He emphasized that maintaining public trust in the lottery system was crucial, as draws are broadcast live to ensure transparency.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports described the situation as unacceptable, noting that thousands of players were misled due to the erroneous draw. Officials stated that such incidents undermine public confidence in the lottery system. The Bulgarian Sports Totalizer acknowledged the error, explaining that a different set of balls had been mistakenly placed in the draw machine. They issued an apology, emphasizing that the winning combination had to be redrawn in accordance with Article 23 of the game’s regulations. The organization also urged the public to understand that such errors, while rare, are not entirely unprecedented in live broadcasts.

Meanwhile, political reactions followed the controversy. Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, also called for resignations, demanding a full investigation into the totalizer. He stated that he would refer the case to the prosecutor’s office and urged the sports minister to conduct a thorough review, citing suspicions of fraud and misuse.

The Interior Ministry’s investigation will now focus on whether criminal wrongdoing was involved. Authorities will review the procedures leading up to the draw and assess whether the incident was due to negligence or intentional misconduct.