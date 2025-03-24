Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Entire TOTO Management Fired in Instant Purge

Sports | March 24, 2025, Monday // 14:59
Bulgaria: Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Entire TOTO Management Fired in Instant Purge

The Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the state lottery - Bulgarian Sports Totalizer (TOTO) - following an incident in the 5/35 lottery draw on Sunday, March 23. The probe has been assigned to the National Police Directorate General after the Sports Ministry referred the case. The aim of the investigation is to determine whether there is evidence of a crime related to the incident.

The issue arose during the “Second Toto Chance” game, part of the 5/35 lottery, when the final number drawn was 41. The team overseeing the draw took time to notice the error, leading to a re-draw using a different set of balls. The mistake, attributed to an incorrectly loaded set of balls, raised concerns about the integrity of the process and led to calls for accountability.

In response, the Minister of Youth and Sport, Ivan Peshev, dismissed the entire management of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizer. He announced that the National Revenue Agency, the prosecutor’s office, the Ministry of Interior, the State Financial Inspection Agency, and the State Agency for Meteorological and Technical Supervision would all be involved in a comprehensive review of the totalizer’s operations. He emphasized that maintaining public trust in the lottery system was crucial, as draws are broadcast live to ensure transparency.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports described the situation as unacceptable, noting that thousands of players were misled due to the erroneous draw. Officials stated that such incidents undermine public confidence in the lottery system. The Bulgarian Sports Totalizer acknowledged the error, explaining that a different set of balls had been mistakenly placed in the draw machine. They issued an apology, emphasizing that the winning combination had to be redrawn in accordance with Article 23 of the game’s regulations. The organization also urged the public to understand that such errors, while rare, are not entirely unprecedented in live broadcasts.

Meanwhile, political reactions followed the controversy. Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, also called for resignations, demanding a full investigation into the totalizer. He stated that he would refer the case to the prosecutor’s office and urged the sports minister to conduct a thorough review, citing suspicions of fraud and misuse.

The Interior Ministry’s investigation will now focus on whether criminal wrongdoing was involved. Authorities will review the procedures leading up to the draw and assess whether the incident was due to negligence or intentional misconduct.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Toto, Bulgaria, lottery

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Biggest Tech Employers: Insights into the IT Job Market

DEV.BG, a platform for IT professionals in Bulgaria, has released its updated ranking of the largest employers in the technology sector

Business | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Hotel Industry in Sunny Beach Seeks Foreign Workers Amid Staffing Crisis

As the summer season approaches, preparations on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast are in full swing

Business » Tourism | March 24, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Drops 8 Projects from Recovery Plan Worth Over 1 Billion Leva

The Bulgarian government has announced the removal of 8 projects from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

Business » Finance | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:03

Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on March 25

On Tuesday, March 25, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather

Society » Environment | March 24, 2025, Monday // 17:47

Black Sea Tensions: Bulgaria and Romania Watch US-Russia Peace Talks with Concern

European nations bordering the Black Sea, particularly Bulgaria and Romania, are anxiously observing US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Politics » Defense | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:29

Bulgaria Accelerates Plans for 7th and 8th Units at Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria considers the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a strategically important project for ensuring the country's energy security

Business » Energy | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Impossible Number Drawn, Management Dismissed (VIDEO)

During the latest draw of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator’s (BST) "5 out of 35" game, an unprecedented mistake occurred when a ball with the number 41 was drawn

Sports | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:43

Tervel Zamfirov Makes History with Bulgaria’s First Snowboarding World Title!

Tervel Zamfirov made history by securing Bulgaria’s first world title in Olympic snow winter sports

Sports | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 10:46

Bulgaria Wins Silver at World Handball Cup, Narrowly Defeated by Great Britain

Bulgaria's men’s national handball team claimed silver at the World Handball Cup held in Varna

Sports | March 17, 2025, Monday // 10:49

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Defeated by Alcaraz in Indian Wells

Grigor Dimitrov's run at the prestigious Masters tournament in Indian Wells came to a quick end as he was eliminated in the fourth round by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz

Sports | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov Clinches Gold with a Technical Knockout at European U23 Championship

Bulgarian wrestler Georgi Ivanov secured his second consecutive European Under-23 championship title after an emphatic victory in the 125-kilogram freestyle category

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:09

Bulgarian Tennis Ace Grigor Dimitrov Triumphs Over Monfils, Faces Alcaraz Next

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the round of 16 at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells after a hard-fought victory over France’s Gael Monfils

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria