Turkey’s Opposition Nominates Imamoglu for Presidency Amid Widespread Unrest

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 24, 2025, Monday // 13:54
Bulgaria: Turkey’s Opposition Nominates Imamoglu for Presidency Amid Widespread Unrest

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, has been officially nominated as the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for the 2028 presidential election. Imamoglu was the sole participant in the party’s selection process, which took place on March 23. However, on the same day, he was arrested and sentenced to prison, triggering widespread protests across Turkey.

Following his detention, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in various cities, marking the largest wave of protests in Turkey since the 2013 Gezi Park demonstrations. The unrest quickly escalated, with security forces deploying tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons to disperse crowds. Protesters gathered outside Istanbul’s city hall for the fifth consecutive night, waving Turkish flags and chanting slogans against the government. Riot police formed barriers, and some officers used pepper spray on demonstrators.

Imamoglu was formally arrested on corruption-related charges, including "establishing and managing a criminal organization, taking bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data, and falsifying a tender." He was remanded in custody and transferred to Silivri prison. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed his removal from office following his detention.

In response to the charges, Imamoglu denounced the case as politically motivated. "I will never bend," he wrote on X before being detained. Later, in a statement shared through his lawyers, he criticized his arrest as a "black mark on our democracy" and accused the government of failing to ensure due process. He also congratulated the protesters, saying their demonstrations reflected public frustration with Erdogan’s leadership.

His wife, Dilek Kaya Imamoglu, addressed the crowd outside Istanbul’s city hall, stating that the "injustice" her husband faced had "touched every conscience."

Erdogan strongly condemned the protests, accusing the opposition and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) of attempting to "disturb the peace and polarize our people." Meanwhile, opposition leaders and rights groups criticized the government’s response, warning that the crackdown on dissent threatened the country’s democratic institutions.

Rallies in support of Imamoglu were held in at least 55 out of Turkey's 81 provinces, demonstrating widespread discontent with the government’s actions. His arrest was part of a broader crackdown, as over 100 people, including politicians, journalists, and business figures, were detained as part of an investigation launched on March 19.

Imamoglu's political career has been closely watched as he poses one of the most significant challenges to Erdogan's rule. Despite his imprisonment, his nomination for the 2028 presidential election signals the opposition’s determination to contest the country’s leadership.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Imamoglu, turkey, CHP

Related Articles:

Clashes Continue in Istanbul After Opposition Leader Jailed

For the fifth consecutive night, Istanbul has been gripped by violent protests following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities

World » Southeast Europe | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Protests Erupt in Istanbul Following Arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Mass protests erupted in Istanbul on Thursday following the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu

World | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Turkish Justice Minister Explains Legal Basis for Imamoglu’s Detention as Opposition Raises Concerns

Today, Turkish authorities issued detention orders for 106 individuals, including Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul, in connection with two separate investigations

World | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

Erdogan's Rival, Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, Detained in Controversial Move Ahead of 2028 Election

Turkish police detained Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul and main political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:08

PKK Leader Abdullah Ocalan Issues Call for Disarmament and Dissolution of the Group

In a historic statement made Thursday, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), called on the Kurdish militant group to disarm and disband

World | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Clashes Continue in Istanbul After Opposition Leader Jailed

For the fifth consecutive night, Istanbul has been gripped by violent protests following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities

World » Southeast Europe | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Military Alliance Involving Croatia, Albania, and Potentially Bulgaria Raises Alarm in Serbia

Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia

World » Southeast Europe | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16

North Macedonia Mourns Kocani Fire Victims as Investigation Unfolds

A seven-day period of mourning has been declared in North Macedonia in memory of the victims of the tragic fire that broke out at the Pulse disco in Kocani

World » Southeast Europe | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:24

Bulgaria Mobilizes to Provide Medical Assistance After Tragic Fire in North Macedonia

Bulgaria has mobilized to assist those affected by the tragic fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 13:34

Bulgaria Extends Support to North Macedonia After Deadly Fire in Kocani

Bulgaria has extended its support to the Republic of North Macedonia in response to the tragic fire at a disco in Kochani

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria