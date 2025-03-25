President Radev: Bulgaria Can Strengthen Strategic Ties with Japan in Eastern Europe

President Rumen Radev met with representatives from the Japan-Bulgarian Business Association (JBBA) to discuss strengthening bilateral ties between Bulgaria and Japan, particularly in the areas of economy and investment. The forum, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh, and Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria H.E. Hisashi Michigami, aimed to foster closer cooperation between the two countries.

President Radev expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing development of Bulgaria-Japan relations, emphasizing the decades of mutual trust and respect that have laid the foundation for continued collaboration. He recalled his visits to numerous Japanese businesses in Bulgaria and meetings with Japanese companies, ministers, and parliamentarians during his trips to Japan. These exchanges helped define a promising framework for future cooperation.

He also noted the growing interest from Japanese businesses, highlighting that the time had come to resume cooperation, which had been disrupted by the pandemic. "Bulgaria can be a strategic partner for Japan in Eastern and Central Europe, just as Japan is a crucial partner for us in East Asia," Radev added.

Deputy Prime Minister Donchev underscored that strong friendships are built on a shared history, current engagements, and future prospects. He remarked that Japanese businesses were increasingly returning to Bulgaria, reaffirming the mutual commitment to enhancing ties.

Minister of Economy and Industry, Petar Dilov, pointed out that the bilateral trade turnover between Bulgaria and Japan in 2024 reached 269.5 million USD, though it did not reflect the full potential for growth. He emphasized that the upcoming participation in EXPO Osaka 2025 would provide further opportunities to showcase Bulgaria as a high-tech and attractive destination for business and investment, thus deepening the ties between the two nations.