Bulgaria’s Revival Party Calls for Vote of No Confidence Over Russia Policy

Politics | March 24, 2025, Monday // 10:10
'Revival' leader Kostadin Kostadinov @Facebook

The pro-Russian party "Revival" has submitted a vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, citing what they describe as systemic failures in Bulgaria's foreign policy. According to the party, the cabinet is failing to safeguard the country's national interests and is instead aligning itself with the confrontational approach of the liberal elite in Brussels. Revival believes that this approach disregards the wishes of the Bulgarian people, who seek peace, neutrality, and dialogue.

The party argues that Bulgaria has been drawn into a foreign geopolitical conflict under external pressure, without public consent and without any strategic benefit to the country. They criticize the ongoing sanctions against the Russian Federation, claiming that these measures are inflicting severe harm on Bulgaria’s economy. Revival also points to the diversion of significant budget funds to military aid, which they argue should instead be allocated to sectors such as healthcare, education, and social support.

The party further condemns the government's response to the death of Bulgarian UN employee Marin Marinov in the Gaza Strip, calling it a glaring example of the ruling party's neglect of national dignity. Revival insists on the immediate resignation of the current government and advocates for a return to a foreign policy grounded in national sovereignty, the well-being of Bulgarians, and support for international peace initiatives.

In a press release, Revival announced that the text of the vote of no confidence would be available in the parliamentary group room in the National Assembly building, encouraging anyone who wishes to show support to sign it. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov also stated that the vote of no confidence was triggered by the tragic death of Marin Marinov in Gaza.

