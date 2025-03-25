Over 13,000 Kindergarten and Nursery Spots Available in Sofia for 2025
More than 13,000 vacancies for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia will be available for application starting today.
The total number of spots announced is 13,089, including:
- 5,575 places in independent nurseries or nursery groups within kindergartens
- 5,576 spots in the first kindergarten group
- 1,717 places in preschool groups at municipal schools
- 221 places for children born in 2021, 2020, and 2019
Parents have until noon on May 8 to submit applications for their children’s admission. They must ensure their address details are up to date and declare any relevant criteria for priority consideration. The time of application submission does not impact the ranking process.
The first general ranking will take place on May 9, 2025, under civil oversight, followed by additional rankings on May 23 and June 6.
By the end of 2025, three new kindergartens and seven newly built extensions of existing childcare facilities will provide an additional 1,170 spots. Of these, 591 will be in brand-new kindergartens, while 579 will be in newly constructed buildings attached to existing ones. These places will be added to the application system as soon as they become operational.
Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Urges Consumers to Avoid Unregulated Meat Markets Amid Disease Outbreaks
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin
The Most Used Social Media Platform in Bulgaria—Still Unchallenged
At the beginning of 2025, Bulgaria had 5.86 million internet users, covering 87.1 percent of the population
Protests in Bulgaria’s Psychiatric Hospitals Over Low Pay and Rising Mental Health Cases Among Youth
Workers in psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria are protesting due to the low salary increase offered to them
March 26 Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain, Snow in the Mountains
The weather in Bulgaria on March 26 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers, particularly in the southwest
Cigarette Prices in Bulgaria to Rise by 50 Stotinki Starting in May
Starting in May, the price of cigarettes in Bulgaria will rise by 40 to 50 stotinki (coins) per pack
MASSIVE ATTACK Leads Stellar Lineup at Sofia Live Festival 2025
MASSIVE ATTACK will headline the third day of Sofia Live Festival 2025 on June 29th, marking their long-awaited return to Sofia