Over 13,000 Kindergarten and Nursery Spots Available in Sofia for 2025

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 07:54
More than 13,000 vacancies for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia will be available for application starting today.

The total number of spots announced is 13,089, including:

  • 5,575 places in independent nurseries or nursery groups within kindergartens
  • 5,576 spots in the first kindergarten group
  • 1,717 places in preschool groups at municipal schools
  • 221 places for children born in 2021, 2020, and 2019

Parents have until noon on May 8 to submit applications for their children’s admission. They must ensure their address details are up to date and declare any relevant criteria for priority consideration. The time of application submission does not impact the ranking process.

The first general ranking will take place on May 9, 2025, under civil oversight, followed by additional rankings on May 23 and June 6.

By the end of 2025, three new kindergartens and seven newly built extensions of existing childcare facilities will provide an additional 1,170 spots. Of these, 591 will be in brand-new kindergartens, while 579 will be in newly constructed buildings attached to existing ones. These places will be added to the application system as soon as they become operational.

