Clashes Continue in Istanbul After Opposition Leader Jailed

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Clashes Continue in Istanbul After Opposition Leader Jailed

For the fifth consecutive night, Istanbul has been gripped by violent protests following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Demonstrators clashed with police, who deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds. Hundreds of arrests were made, with authorities detaining at least 323 people overnight. The protests have spread beyond Istanbul, with reports of similar demonstrations in Izmir and other cities.

Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested on corruption charges and transferred to Silivri prison. His detention coincided with his nomination as the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate for the 2028 presidential election. The CHP had planned a primary election, in which Imamoglu was the sole candidate, and 15 million people cast their votes in what became a symbolic show of support.

His wife, Dilek Kaya Imamoglu, addressed the protesting crowds, warning that the authorities would face a reckoning. "He will defeat you! You will lose!" she declared. Imamoglu himself, speaking from prison, accused the government of undermining democracy. "Fifteen million of our citizens cast their votes. Their message to Erdogan was clear: ‘Enough is enough.’ That ballot box will come, and the nation will deliver a slap this government will never forget."

His arrest has sparked international condemnation. France's foreign ministry called the move a "serious attack on democracy," while Germany described it as "a serious setback." The CHP leader, Özgur Özel, accused Erdogan of orchestrating Imamoglu’s detention due to fears of an election loss. "Ekrem Imamoglu is currently on the road to prison, but he is also on the road to the presidency," he told supporters outside Istanbul’s city hall.

The Turkish government denies any political motives behind the arrest, with President Erdogan dismissing the protests as "street terrorism." He warned on social media that "the days of taking to the streets along with left-wing organisations and vandals to point the finger at the national will are over." Meanwhile, authorities have ordered the removal of Imamoglu and two district mayors from office and have appointed a trustee in at least one opposition stronghold.

Tensions escalated further when Turkey’s authorities ordered the closure of more than 700 accounts on X, including those belonging to journalists, political figures, and activists. The platform condemned the move as unlawful and vowed to challenge it in court.

The situation has drawn widespread attention, with many Turks seeing Imamoglu’s arrest as a turning point. The CHP extended voting hours for its primary election due to overwhelming turnout, with long lines forming in Istanbul’s opposition-leaning districts. Protesters have vowed to continue demonstrating, saying they will not allow the government to silence opposition voices.

The Ankara mayor, Mansur Yavaş, another leading CHP figure, said Imamoglu’s detention had embarrassed Turkey’s legal system. "We learned from television pundits about the allegations that even lawyers did not have access to, showing how politically motivated this whole ordeal has been," he said. As unrest continues, many believe Imamoglu’s imprisonment has only strengthened his political standing.

