Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Impossible Number Drawn, Management Dismissed (VIDEO)

Sports | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:43
Bulgaria: Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Impossible Number Drawn, Management Dismissed (VIDEO) Screenshot @BNT

During the latest draw of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator’s (BST) "5 out of 35" game, an unprecedented mistake occurred when a ball with the number 41 was drawn—an impossible outcome for the game. The incident, broadcast live on Bulgarian National Television, left host Deyan Slavchev - "Deo" visibly stunned. The blunder quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions.

Immediately after the mistake, a second draw was conducted within the live broadcast to correct the error. BST later explained that the mistake was due to "loading a different set of balls into the gaming facility" during the Second Toto Chance – 5 out of 35, leading to the erroneous draw. To comply with game regulations, the initially drawn combination of "31, 35, 29, 28, and 41 with additional numbers 3 and 1" was annulled and replaced with the correct combination: "2, 8, 14, 22, 29 with additional numbers 1 and 1." The organization apologized to participants, emphasizing that such technical issues are not uncommon in live broadcasts.

The incident prompted immediate political and regulatory action. Following calls from "DPS-New Beginning" leader Delyan Peevski, Minister of Youth and Sports Ivan Peshev ordered an urgent inspection of BST’s operations regarding the compromised draw. The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MMS) issued a statement expressing serious concern over the error, stating that misleading thousands of players undermines trust in the lottery system.

As a result, the ministry has involved the National Revenue Agency, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Interior, the State Financial Inspection Agency, and the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision in a full investigation. The entire BST management team, along with those directly responsible for the mistake, will be dismissed. The ministry emphasized that such errors must not be repeated and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the integrity of lottery games through live broadcasts and enhanced oversight.

Meanwhile, the BST’s official website became inaccessible by 10 p.m., further fueling public debate over the controversy.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lottery, chance, Toto, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Biggest Tech Employers: Insights into the IT Job Market

DEV.BG, a platform for IT professionals in Bulgaria, has released its updated ranking of the largest employers in the technology sector

Business | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Hotel Industry in Sunny Beach Seeks Foreign Workers Amid Staffing Crisis

As the summer season approaches, preparations on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast are in full swing

Business » Tourism | March 24, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Drops 8 Projects from Recovery Plan Worth Over 1 Billion Leva

The Bulgarian government has announced the removal of 8 projects from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

Business » Finance | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:03

Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on March 25

On Tuesday, March 25, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather

Society » Environment | March 24, 2025, Monday // 17:47

Black Sea Tensions: Bulgaria and Romania Watch US-Russia Peace Talks with Concern

European nations bordering the Black Sea, particularly Bulgaria and Romania, are anxiously observing US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Politics » Defense | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:29

Bulgaria Accelerates Plans for 7th and 8th Units at Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria considers the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a strategically important project for ensuring the country's energy security

Business » Energy | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Entire TOTO Management Fired in Instant Purge

The Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the state lottery - Bulgarian Sports Totalizer (TOTO)

Sports | March 24, 2025, Monday // 14:59

Tervel Zamfirov Makes History with Bulgaria’s First Snowboarding World Title!

Tervel Zamfirov made history by securing Bulgaria’s first world title in Olympic snow winter sports

Sports | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 10:46

Bulgaria Wins Silver at World Handball Cup, Narrowly Defeated by Great Britain

Bulgaria's men’s national handball team claimed silver at the World Handball Cup held in Varna

Sports | March 17, 2025, Monday // 10:49

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Defeated by Alcaraz in Indian Wells

Grigor Dimitrov's run at the prestigious Masters tournament in Indian Wells came to a quick end as he was eliminated in the fourth round by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz

Sports | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov Clinches Gold with a Technical Knockout at European U23 Championship

Bulgarian wrestler Georgi Ivanov secured his second consecutive European Under-23 championship title after an emphatic victory in the 125-kilogram freestyle category

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:09

Bulgarian Tennis Ace Grigor Dimitrov Triumphs Over Monfils, Faces Alcaraz Next

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the round of 16 at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells after a hard-fought victory over France’s Gael Monfils

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria