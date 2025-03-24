Ukraine and U.S. Hold Strategic Talks in Riyadh

World » UKRAINE | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:35
Bulgaria: Ukraine and U.S. Hold Strategic Talks in Riyadh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the ongoing talks between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia as constructive and beneficial. In his evening address, he stated that discussions had yielded progress on key issues, with negotiations still ongoing.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, emphasized that the meeting involved military, diplomatic, and energy representatives. He noted that discussions were focused and meaningful, particularly on energy-related matters. Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that the talks contributed to advancing Ukraine’s strategic goals.

Zelensky also reiterated the need for increased international pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire. He referenced a proposal from March 11 for an unconditional cessation of hostilities and accused Moscow of continuing attacks despite this. He stressed that Russia must face pressure to engage in genuine diplomacy, adding that "whoever started this war must be the one to end it."

Previously, Zelensky announced that Ukrainian and American delegations would meet in Riyadh on March 24. The U.S. side was also set to hold separate discussions with Russian representatives in Jeddah in a format described as "shuttle diplomacy" by Special Envoy Keith Kellog. According to U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff, Washington planned diplomatic talks with Moscow, but Ukraine made it clear that no direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, U.S.

Related Articles:

‘We Hate Bailing Europe Out’: Inside Trump’s Incompetent War Room—Where a Journalist Got Their Battle Plans

The Trump administration’s plans for military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were inadvertently shared with a journalist after he was mistakenly added to a high-level Signal group chat

World | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:35

Black Sea Tensions: Bulgaria and Romania Watch US-Russia Peace Talks with Concern

European nations bordering the Black Sea, particularly Bulgaria and Romania, are anxiously observing US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Politics » Defense | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:29

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame

On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:49

UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize Status or Leave by September 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new ultimatum to Ukrainians living in Russia, demanding that they legalize their immigration status or leave the country by September 10

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:08

UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Trump’s Strategic Vision: Strengthening US Ties with Russia and Peace Talks with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

BREAKING: UK Special Forces on Standby for Potential Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria