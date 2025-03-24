Ukraine and U.S. Hold Strategic Talks in Riyadh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the ongoing talks between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia as constructive and beneficial. In his evening address, he stated that discussions had yielded progress on key issues, with negotiations still ongoing.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, emphasized that the meeting involved military, diplomatic, and energy representatives. He noted that discussions were focused and meaningful, particularly on energy-related matters. Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that the talks contributed to advancing Ukraine’s strategic goals.

Zelensky also reiterated the need for increased international pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire. He referenced a proposal from March 11 for an unconditional cessation of hostilities and accused Moscow of continuing attacks despite this. He stressed that Russia must face pressure to engage in genuine diplomacy, adding that "whoever started this war must be the one to end it."

Previously, Zelensky announced that Ukrainian and American delegations would meet in Riyadh on March 24. The U.S. side was also set to hold separate discussions with Russian representatives in Jeddah in a format described as "shuttle diplomacy" by Special Envoy Keith Kellog. According to U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff, Washington planned diplomatic talks with Moscow, but Ukraine made it clear that no direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would take place in Saudi Arabia.