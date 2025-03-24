Gaza Conflict Intensifies as IDF Hits Key Hamas Figures

World | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Gaza Conflict Intensifies as IDF Hits Key Hamas Figures

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a targeted strike inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital compound, claiming to have eliminated a key Hamas operative. The military stated that the strike was based on extensive intelligence and executed with precision munitions to minimize collateral damage. The IDF accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as cover for military activities, calling it a violation of international law.

In addition to the hospital strike, the IDF confirmed the killing of two senior Hamas commanders. Ahmad Salman 'Awj Shimali, identified as the deputy commander of Hamas' Gaza Brigade, was reportedly responsible for planning military operations and preparing forces ahead of the October 7 attack. The second commander, Jamil Omar Jamil Wadiya, led the Shejaiya Battalion and was allegedly involved in an attack that resulted in the death of an Israeli teenager.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Israeli air and ground operations continue in Beit Hanoun and Rafah. In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah positions. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with UN official Philippe Lazzarini warning of an impending hunger crisis due to restricted aid deliveries.

Amid the escalating conflict, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff placed blame on Hamas for the failure to extend a ceasefire, rejecting claims that Israel derailed negotiations. He stated that Hamas refused a proposed agreement that could have prolonged the truce into April. Hamas countered by accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of backing out of the deal and resisting pressure to comply.

Casualty figures remain contested. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports 50,021 deaths and over 113,000 wounded, while the Gaza Government Media Office claims more than 61,700 fatalities. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed in the October 7 attacks, and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Tags: IDF, Hamas, Gaza

