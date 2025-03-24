March 24 Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain in the West, Sun Along the Coast

March 23, 2025, Sunday
Bulgaria: March 24 Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain in the West, Sun Along the Coast Photo: Stella Ivanova

On March 24, the weather across the country will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional rain showers expected in the western and northern regions. Temperatures will remain mild, ranging between 17°C and 22°C, with Sofia seeing highs of around 18°C. A light to moderate south-southwesterly wind will be present throughout the day.

Along the coast, conditions will be mostly cloudy with occasional sunny spells. A moderate south-southwesterly wind will persist, keeping temperatures between 15°C and 18°C. The seawater temperature will be around 8°C.

In the mountains, cloud cover will dominate, accompanied by rain showers. Winds from the west-southwest will be moderate to strong. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 14°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be closer to 7°C.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

