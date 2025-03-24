'Red Zone' Parking Proposed for Sofia’s Center

Over 13,000 Kindergarten and Nursery Spots Available in Sofia for 2025
More than 13,000 vacancies for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia will be available for application starting today
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has expressed support for the introduction of a “red zone” for parking in the city center, emphasizing the need for updated regulations. Speaking on Nova TV, he stated that a report is being prepared for the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) to propose changes, including potential price adjustments for paid parking, which has remained unchanged for years. The final decision on the implementation of the red zone, along with discussions on a possible "yellow zone" in areas like Bankya, will depend on political support and further deliberations within the council.
Alongside parking reforms, Terziev confirmed plans for metro expansion. Two new metro stations along Tsaritsa Ioana Blvd. are in the most advanced stage, with a large buffer parking lot included in the project. A contractor is expected to be selected in the fall. Additionally, work continues on five new metro extensions leading to "Studentski Grad" and a potential connection to the starting station of a future lift.
The mayor also addressed the ongoing issue of limited kindergarten spots in Sofia. Tomorrow, 591 new places will be announced, but Terziev acknowledged that this number is insufficient given the demand, with a current shortage of approximately 10,000 places. To tackle the issue, the municipality is working on a program that seeks national funding between 450 and 500 million leva to accelerate the construction of kindergartens and nurseries in the coming years.
Regarding the proposed skyscraper on Cherni Vrah Blvd., Terziev clarified that while a conceptual design has been submitted, it has not yet been approved and does not have a building permit. “As of today, construction will not proceed,” he stated, adding that the project is currently in a state of delay. However, he emphasized that due to existing approved development plans, the municipality has limited tools to intervene. Each project is being assessed individually to determine whether construction can be halted or must proceed under legal obligations.
On Tuesday, March 25, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) shows that children under 15 years of age accounted for 4.3%
On March 24, the weather across the country will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional rain showers expected in the western and northern regions
Bulgarians are gradually becoming more eco-conscious, often without even realizing it
Over the past five years, food vouchers in Bulgaria have lost nearly 45% of their purchasing power
More than 160 civil society organizations have sent an open letter to Bulgaria’s top government institutions, demanding immediate action to address the growing cases of animal cruelty
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability