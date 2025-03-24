Bulgaria Plans Mandatory Military Training, Stays Out of Croatia-Albania Alliance

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense is preparing legislative changes to introduce mandatory military training for specific professional groups. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov explained in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that the amendments to the Armed Forces Act and the Act on the Reserve aim to address the personnel shortage in the national army. However, he clarified that this is not a return to compulsory military service but a targeted measure for professions that require handling weapons, such as those in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, judicial security, security companies, and the Border Police. He emphasized that the term "mandatory" should not be equated with conscription but rather a necessary requirement for individuals in these fields.

Zapryanov highlighted that since 2007, Bulgaria has not conducted mobilization events. He pointed to the war in Ukraine as an example of how modern conflicts require mobilization efforts, making military training essential for maintaining a capable reserve force. He noted that European countries approach this issue differently, with some using conscription and others implementing mandatory training programs. The Ministry of Defense is working on an approach suited to Bulgaria's needs and will seek parliamentary approval once the legislative proposals are finalized.

On the topic of regional security cooperation, Zapryanov stated that Bulgaria was not involved in the recent initiative between Croatia, Albania, and Kosovo. He confirmed that while the country is aware of the declaration associated with this initiative, it has not been discussed at the levels of the Ministry of Defense or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Instead, Bulgaria remains focused on strengthening its contributions to NATO and the EU, aligning with its Strategy of Good Neighborhood, Trust, and Transparency.

Regarding European defense efforts, the minister described the "Rearm Europe" plan as a necessary step, stressing that the European pillar within NATO must be strengthened to enhance defense capabilities. He pointed out that for the past 15 years, EU-led military operations have largely depended on U.S. support. With the new U.S. administration prioritizing burden-sharing, European allies, including Bulgaria, must increase defense spending. The Bulgarian government, under Prime Minister Dimitar Zhelyazkov, has begun working on aligning national defense plans with NATO standards, including a development program until 2032. A key focus is modernizing the country’s defense industry, which still operates under Soviet-era standards. Zapryanov stressed the need for a national strategy to modernize and integrate Bulgaria’s defense industry with Western and NATO standards.

Discussing the defense budget, the minister acknowledged it as a compromise but noted that increased military salaries are already showing positive results, with growing interest in military service. He confirmed that funding ensures the normal functioning of the Ministry of Defense and supports Bulgaria's broader defense objectives.

Zapryanov also announced that Bulgaria will officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12. He emphasized that the arrival of the initial eight aircraft will mark a significant transformation for the Bulgarian Air Force, bringing it closer to NATO standards. With the subsequent batch of F-16s, Bulgaria aims to establish a fully operational squadron, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.