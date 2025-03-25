Bulgaria Launches Major International Campaign on National Geographic and 24 Kitchen (VIDEO)

Bulgaria has launched a significant international advertising campaign aimed at promoting the country as a premier destination for congress, culinary, and wine tourism. The Ministry of Tourism unveiled this large-scale initiative on the National Geographic and 24 Kitchen channels, both part of the Walt Disney Company LTD and Warner Bros. group. The campaign is scheduled to run until the end of April, targeting nine countries across Europe. In addition to the television advertisements, a digital campaign featuring pre-roll clips on YouTube is also being rolled out.

The media partnership involves the airing of 2,430 advertising spots across nine key European markets. These spots will be broadcast on National Geographic channels in the United Kingdom, France, Poland, Germany, and Spain, as well as on 24 Kitchen in the Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia. Over half of these clips will air during prime-time television slots, ensuring maximum exposure.

Minister of Tourism, Miroslav Borshosh, emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to highlight Bulgaria’s rich cultural and culinary potential. He noted that wine, gastronomy, and congress tourism are essential for the country’s tourism sector, helping to create unforgettable experiences for visitors. The collaboration with National Geographic and 24 Kitchen allows Bulgaria to reach millions of travelers who are eager to discover authentic, inspiring destinations.

As part of this partnership, a team from the media group spent several days filming two 30-second clips that showcase Bulgaria’s key tourism offerings: "Wine and Gastronomy" and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. These ads will help present Bulgaria as an attractive destination for tourists seeking unique cultural and gastronomic experiences.

This campaign continues Bulgaria’s long-standing relationship with National Geographic, which has proven to be a valuable partner in promoting the country’s tourism. The initiative aligns with Bulgaria's Annual Program for National Tourism Advertising, designed to establish the country as a year-round tourist destination with a variety of offerings. National Geographic, with a global reach of 760 million households, is an ideal platform for this campaign, as it ranks highly in consumer trust among travel, culture, and nature enthusiasts.

The Ministry of Tourism has also highlighted future plans for ongoing advertising efforts, which will include partnerships with major global media outlets such as BBC and CNN. Additionally, large-scale campaigns on platforms like Google, Meta, and Booking.com are expected to further enhance Bulgaria’s visibility as an attractive destination for cultural, spa, and health tourism.