From Plastic to Paper: How Bulgaria is Adjusting to a Greener Lifestyle

Bulgarians are gradually becoming more eco-conscious, often without even realizing it. In recent years, the sight of people carrying cloth bags to the store has become increasingly common. The primary reason for this shift is the cost of plastic bags, which shoppers are now required to pay for, as well as the inconvenience of accumulating them at home. Similarly, disposable coffee cups have been replaced by cardboard ones, with wooden stirrers and paper straws gaining popularity. Some individuals even go the extra mile with reusable straws, made from bamboo or glass.

In larger cities, many households have embraced waste separation, dedicating space for separate bins for general waste, paper, and plastic. Though the practice is more common in urban areas with specialized waste containers, a small minority of residents have taken it a step further by creating their own compost. Meanwhile, parents are increasingly buying wooden toys for their children, and more fathers are opting for bicycles over cars. For Generation Z, environmental protection has become an important issue, with many eager to contribute to a cleaner planet for future generations.

Despite these growing eco-friendly habits, some everyday actions are driven more by practicality than environmental concern. For instance, when purchasing bananas or other fruits, consumers still often opt for plastic bags out of habit, paying small additional fees for the bags without a second thought. In many grocery stores, customers are also automatically charged for disposable plastic containers, even when they didn’t ask for them, particularly for items like olives or salads. Unfortunately, this situation has become a norm, as many customers find they cannot refuse these items without facing inconvenience.

From 2023, a European directive mandates that stores and takeaway establishments charge for plastic containers. This move is designed to reduce plastic usage and promote a cleaner environment. However, the lack of alternatives frustrates many consumers, who cannot bring their own containers due to Bulgarian hygiene laws, which prohibit customers from using their own containers to avoid food contamination risks. Some stores, fearful of fines, are reluctant to accept containers brought from home, even though this would be a more sustainable choice.

In addition to the charge for plastic containers, the prices of single-use plastics have been steadily rising. As of 2023, food boxes and drink cups are subject to a minimum charge of 30 stotinki and 15 stotinki, respectively. The regulation, which aims to gradually increase these prices each year until 2027, has sparked discontent, particularly among customers who feel they have no viable alternatives. These charges are designed to incentivize people to reduce their plastic consumption, but without a clear plan for an eventual ban, plastic products will continue to be available until stocks are depleted.

Fast-food chains have also responded to these regulations, with some offering single-use packaging at a minimal charge, while others charge considerably more. For example, a meal purchased at a fast-food restaurant may incur additional costs for packaging, often totaling 30 or 35 stotinki. A quick check of online retailers selling disposable packaging reveals significant markups; bulk purchases of food containers, for example, are far cheaper at wholesale prices, but retail outlets can still profit by charging customers higher fees.

Ultimately, while the gradual introduction of these charges and regulations is pushing Bulgarians toward more sustainable choices, many people are still reluctantly navigating the eco-friendly transition, balancing practicality with environmental awareness.