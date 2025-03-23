Bulgaria Sees Record Import of Foreign Labor Amid Growing Demand

Over the past six years, more than 108,000 workers from 65 different countries have come to Bulgaria for employment, with a notable surge in labor importation from non-EU countries. Despite this influx, the number still falls short of meeting the full labor needs of Bulgarian companies. As of March 10, 2024, 4,202 third-country nationals were registered for seasonal employment, representing over 40% of the expected seasonal workforce for the entire year. These figures were shared by Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov in response to a parliamentary question from MP Denitsa Sacheva (GERB).

The number of foreigners employed in Bulgaria has steadily increased. In 2024 alone, 34,720 foreign workers were employed under various permit and registration schemes. Of these, 13,131 workers came with a single residence and work permit, allowing them a three-year stay and access to the labor market. Seasonal employment, a popular route for workers, accounted for 10,403 individuals in 2024, primarily for short-term jobs lasting up to 90 days.

Among the largest groups of foreign workers in Bulgaria are those from Uzbekistan, with 10,514 workers from the country arriving between 2019 and 2024. These workers are mainly employed in seasonal jobs, construction, and the processing industry. Following them are workers from Turkey, numbering 10,441, who primarily work as specialists, engineers, and technicians in construction and seasonal employment. Other notable groups include 7,138 workers from Kyrgyzstan, 4,522 Nepalese workers, and 3,155 workers from India, who are engaged in a variety of sectors such as agriculture, tourism, IT, and transport.

The number of foreign workers in Bulgaria has seen significant growth since 2019, with figures rising from 14,859 workers in 2019 to 34,720 in 2024. The labor market experienced a dip in 2020 due to the pandemic, with numbers falling to just 8,284. However, post-pandemic recovery led to substantial increases in the following years, with foreign workers rising to 15,072 in 2022 and 24,945 in 2023.

Minister Gutsanov also addressed questions about delays in processing documents for foreign workers, noting that there have been no significant delays despite some operational challenges. For instance, even though an electronic system was introduced to streamline procedures, many employers continue to submit applications on paper. As of now, only 251 applications have been processed through the digital platform. Other issues include errors in employment contracts or declarations, which necessitate corrections, and cases where employers owe money to the state budget, causing delays in worker approvals. Furthermore, some files received by the Employment Agency were difficult to read, particularly documents such as passports and contracts, which created additional complications.

The process has faced additional bottlenecks, with large numbers of applications being submitted in bulk, particularly in February, leading to further delays in processing. Minister Gutsanov emphasized the need for more efficient communication between services to improve the flow of applications and reduce these delays.

Despite these challenges, the steady rise in foreign workers reflects the ongoing demand for labor in Bulgaria, with workers from non-EU countries playing an increasingly crucial role in filling gaps in various industries.