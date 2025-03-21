Bulgarian UN Worker Killed in Gaza: Family Demands Justice and Truth

The hometown of Captain Marin Marinov, Yambol, is mourning his loss, with friends and relatives demanding stronger state involvement in clarifying the circumstances of his death in the Gaza Strip. Many express disbelief and frustration over the situation, calling for an in-depth investigation. A childhood friend described Marinov as an intelligent, responsible, and kind-hearted man, adding that the case must not be left unresolved.

Who Was the Bulgarian UN Worker Killed by Israeli Strike in Gaza

Neighbors from his residential building also voiced their concerns, with some insisting that the Bulgarian government and the United Nations must take decisive action. "It looks like the Israelis launched the rocket, but now they are not admitting it," one resident commented. Others stressed that Marinov’s death should not be ignored, urging authorities to push for accountability.

The municipality of Yambol extended condolences to Marinov’s family, expressing hope that those responsible would be identified. The Bulgarian Navy also honored his memory, with Fleet Admiral Vanyo Musinski recalling Marinov as a dedicated and principled individual. Musinski, who had known him since 1992, described him as a disciplined officer and a respected naval instructor. He noted that, like many young professionals, Marinov eventually left the Navy to work in commercial sailing.

Meanwhile, an investigation by the De Re Militari online journal suggests that the shell fragments found at the scene match those of an Israeli M339 projectile. The type of damage observed at the site is consistent with such weaponry, and military activity records confirm that Israeli tanks and artillery were operating in the area at the time. However, the Israeli army has denied responsibility for the attack on the UN facility where Marinov lost his life.

In diplomatic efforts, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar. Saar expressed condolences to Marinov’s family and reiterated that, according to Israeli Defense Forces data, the incident was not linked to their military operations by land, air, or sea.

Marinov’s body is expected to be transported back to Bulgaria by the end of the week with Israeli assistance. He will likely be buried in Yambol. The 51-year-old leaves behind two children.

Update: Today, the United Nations officially confirmed the death of Marin Valev Marinov, a 51-year-old Bulgarian national and member of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS). Marinov lost his life on March 19 when an explosion struck two UN guesthouses in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

In a statement, the UN expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Marinov, describing him as a valued colleague and friend. He initially joined UNOPS in 2016 as a Marine Inspector for the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen. After a period working with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, he returned to UNOPS to support the Gaza Mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2720, facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to civilians.

The statement highlighted Marinov’s professionalism and dedication, noting that his kindness, teamwork, and commitment to humanitarian work will be remembered.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres extended his condolences following the incident, which also left five other UNOPS staff members seriously injured. The UN has pledged to provide full support to the injured, their families, and colleagues affected by the tragedy. Marinov is the second UNOPS worker to be killed in the conflict.

Reaffirming its stance on the protection of civilians in Gaza, the UN reiterated its urgent call for a ceasefire to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages.