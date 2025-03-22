Public Outrage Grows: Calls for Stronger Animal Protection in Bulgaria

Society | March 22, 2025, Saturday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Public Outrage Grows: Calls for Stronger Animal Protection in Bulgaria

More than 160 civil society organizations have sent an open letter to Bulgaria’s top government institutions, demanding immediate action to address the growing cases of animal cruelty. Their appeal comes in response to a shocking case of serial animal killings, committed with extreme brutality and shared online in videos containing violent and pornographic content.

The organizations stress that cruelty to animals is not an isolated issue but a broader societal problem. Citing numerous scientific studies, they highlight the direct correlation between violence against animals and aggression toward people. “Ignoring this problem not only threatens the well-being and lives of animals but also poses a serious risk to public safety and health,” the letter states.

To combat the rising trend of animal abuse, the organizations propose four key measures. They call for stricter enforcement of existing laws, urging authorities to investigate reports more thoroughly, prosecute offenders, and impose harsher penalties. Additionally, they propose the creation of a Public Advisory Council for Animal Protection under the Council of Ministers, which would involve experts, scientists, and NGOs in shaping long-term policies for animal welfare. Another demand is the establishment of a Standing Committee for Animal Protection within the National Assembly to oversee legislation concerning the humane treatment of animals. Lastly, the organizations call for the swift advancement of legislative proposals related to animal welfare, including amendments to the Veterinary Medical Act to ban fur farming and changes to the Criminal Code to strengthen penalties for animal cruelty.

In particular, the organizations insist on transparency and a fair judicial process in the recently exposed case of serial animal killings, which came to public attention on March 14, 2025. They emphasize that swift and just action in this case would send a strong message about Bulgaria’s commitment to tackling violence in society.

The open letter was initiated by the KAZHI association (Campaigns and Activism for Animals in Industry), the organization that first uncovered the gruesome acts that sparked public outrage. The appeal has been formally submitted to Bulgaria’s President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, Acting Prosecutor General, MPs, and the heads of parliamentary groups.

We believe that the fight against violence in society begins with clear political will and real action,” the letter concludes.

