Survey: Bulgarians Want Stability but Doubt Government’s Full Term

A new Trend agency survey reveals that nearly half of Bulgarians prefer the current government to continue its mandate rather than holding early elections. However, most respondents are skeptical that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet will last a full term.

Public dissatisfaction with the government appears to be growing, with positive assessments declining from 29% in February to 27% in March, while negative evaluations have risen from 44% to 50%. Parliament's approval rating remains at 15%, but disapproval has slightly increased from 75% in previous months to 78%. Meanwhile, public opinion on the presidential institution remains relatively stable, with 40% expressing a positive view and 45% holding a negative one.

Despite rising criticism, 46% of Bulgarians favor the continuation of the current cabinet, while 30% prefer early elections. Support for the government's continuation is notably strong among voters of the ruling majority parties—nearly 100% of GERB supporters, three-quarters of There Is Such a People (TISP) voters, two-thirds of BSP (Bulgarian Socialist Party) voters, and 6 out of 10 backers of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan). In contrast, opposition party supporters lean more toward early elections. However, even among them, a third of Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (DPS-Peevski) voters, a quarter of WCC-DB (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria) supporters, and a minority of Revival and MECH (Morality, Unity, Honor) voters prefer avoiding another election.

Nonetheless, a majority (55%) do not believe the government will serve a full term. This sentiment is strongest among opposition party voters but is also shared by one-fifth of GERB supporters, 4 out of 10 voters for Democracy, Rights and Freedoms, half of TISP backers, and 6 out of 10 BSP voters.

In terms of electoral preferences, GERB remains the leading party, securing 26.7% of voter support. WCC-DB follows with 13.6%, closely trailed by Revival at 12.5%. DPS-New Beginning holds fourth place with 10.9%, while BSP (6.9%) and Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (6.7%) maintain similar levels of support. TISP (5.9%) and MECH (5.7%) are also positioned to secure parliamentary representation. Meanwhile, the Greatness party remains near the electoral threshold with 3.9%.

The Trend survey, commissioned by "24 Chasa," was conducted between March 10 and 16, 2025, through direct face-to-face interviews using tablets. A total of 1,020 respondents aged 18 and older participated, providing insights into public attitudes toward the government, political parties, and major institutions.