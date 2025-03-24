Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Saturday, Warmer but Cloudy Sunday

The weather on Saturday will be mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds. Early morning temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C, with Sofia seeing a low of around 0°C. Afternoon highs are expected to be between 14°C and 19°C, with Sofia reaching 17°C.

On the coast, conditions will be sunny with moderate winds from the southeast. Temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 7°C and 8°C.

In the mountains, mostly sunny weather will prevail, with a moderate northwesterly wind that will shift to a southwesterly direction in the afternoon. Highs will reach 11°C at 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters.

On Sunday, cloudy skies are expected, with light showers in some areas, particularly in Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will remain light to moderate, coming from the southeast, and temperatures will rise throughout the day.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.