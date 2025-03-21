EU Offers €2 Million to Steal Top US Scientists

World » EU | March 21, 2025, Friday // 14:09
Bulgaria: EU Offers €2 Million to Steal Top US Scientists European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva

European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva has called on the European Research Council (ERC) to increase its funding for prominent researchers relocating from the United States. The proposed funding would double from €1 million to €2 million per individual to attract top talent to Europe for the years 2026 and 2027. Zaharieva's office confirmed the plans in response to a request from Bulgarian media outlet Club Z.

The European Commission's initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to address research and education funding cuts in the United States. According to reports from Politico, Bulgaria and 11 other EU member states are evaluating how to draw researchers away from the US, signaling Europe's determination to strengthen its own innovation and research ecosystem.

Zaharieva emphasized Europe's need for talent, asserting that researchers are central to the continent's progress in research and innovation. "We have always made it clear that we need talent in Europe. They are at the heart of our research and innovation ecosystem," Zaharieva said. The Commission is committed to enhancing Europe's appeal to researchers by improving their working conditions and career opportunities.

The European Commission, under Zaharieva's leadership, has also launched the Marie Skłodowska-Curie “Choose Europe” pilot initiative. This program offers long-term career grants to early-stage researchers who wish to work at European universities and research centers.

Zaharieva's office highlighted that the EU is receiving proposals from various stakeholders, including MEPs, universities, and companies, urging Europe to act swiftly in response to recent global developments. "These are undoubtedly opportunities for Europe, and we are exploring ways to scale up our efforts with upcoming initiatives," they added.

Additionally, the EURAXES portal, which facilitates researchers' mobility across countries, offers over 8,000 positions, including 5,000 doctoral defenses across various sectors, further strengthening Europe's efforts to attract global research talent.

