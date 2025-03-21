Sudanese Army Reclaims Presidential Palace, Marking Key Victory in Civil War

World | March 21, 2025, Friday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Sudanese Army Reclaims Presidential Palace, Marking Key Victory in Civil War

The Sudanese army has successfully reclaimed the presidential palace in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), marking a significant milestone in the ongoing civil war. Social media footage showed soldiers entering the largely damaged palace, celebrating their victory with gunfire and chanting. The army’s spokesperson, Nabil Abdallah, confirmed the recapture on state television, stating that the military had taken control of key government buildings in central Khartoum and destroyed enemy fighters and equipment.

The RSF, which had controlled much of the capital and western Sudan since the war began nearly two years ago, has not yet commented on the loss. Reclaiming the palace represents a major victory for the Sudanese Armed Forces and a pivotal moment in the conflict. Despite recent gains in central Sudan, the war continues, with ongoing clashes and drone strikes near significant sites like the Republican Palace.

Sudan’s army had faced heavy opposition from the RSF, which initially overtook much of Khartoum, forcing the army’s leadership to relocate to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast. In recent months, however, the army has steadily regained ground, pushing RSF forces out of the capital. Khaled al-Aiser, Sudan’s information minister, confirmed the military’s success in recapturing the palace, posting on social media, "Today the flag is raised, the palace is back."

Though the army has made notable advances in Khartoum, the war is far from over. The RSF maintains strong control over Sudan’s western Darfur region, where it continues to establish its parallel government. Fighting also persists in northern cities, with reports of the RSF claiming control of Al-Maliha, a strategic city near the borders of Chad and Libya. While Sudan’s military acknowledges ongoing clashes, it has not confirmed losing Al-Maliha.

The conflict has devastated the country, creating what the UN calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. The war has caused tens of thousands of deaths and displaced millions. As famine spreads, some civilians are resorting to eating grass to survive. The military and RSF continue to face accusations of widespread human rights abuses, with the US State Department having declared the RSF’s actions as genocide prior to the end of the Biden administration, though both groups deny the allegations.

Sudan's instability began with the 2019 removal of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir, followed by a failed transition to democracy. In 2021, a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo set the stage for the war that has raged since 2023, further destabilizing the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sudanese, RSF, Palace, Khartoum

Related Articles:

46 Killed in Sudan Army Plane Crash

|

Mysterious Illness Claims Over 70 Lives in Sudanese Town Under Siege

|

At least 40 killed in Drone Attack on Khartoum market in Sudan

|

Sudan: Factions agree on Seven-Day Truce from May 4

|

Clashes continue in Sudan: Missile Strikes in Khartoum

|

The Bulgarian who was Attacked in Sudan has Returned Home

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Offers €2 Million to Steal Top US Scientists

European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva has called on the European Research Council (ERC) to increase its funding for prominent researchers relocating from the United States

World » EU | March 21, 2025, Friday // 14:09

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame

On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:49

Canadian PM Carney Set to Call for Snap Elections This Sunday

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly preparing to request Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap federal election this Sunday

World | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:36

EU Leaders Agree to Boost Defence Spending and Military Capabilities

EU leaders have agreed to significantly ramp up defence spending and enhance Europe’s military capabilities over the next five years

World » EU | March 21, 2025, Friday // 11:01

UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities

World » Southeast Europe | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria