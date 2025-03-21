Bulgaria's MECH Party Refuses to Accept Dissolution, Files Complaint Against Parliamentary Speaker
The "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party’s parliamentary group has not been disbanded, despite the announcement made earlier by the Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly, according to Radostin Vassilev. He stated that Natalia Kiselova, who had been responsible for the dissolution, unlawfully prevented two new deputies, Plamen Petkov and Ivan Ivanov, from taking the oath. Vassilev argued that Kiselova’s decision lacked legal grounds and claimed that she made the move under pressure from other political parties like BSP, TISP, and GERB.
Vassilev emphasized that the decision to dissolve the group had no legal consequences, and Kiselova should resign immediately. The MECH group intends to file a report against her with the prosecutor's office. Additionally, they declared civil disobedience if the remaining deputies did not take appropriate measures. Vassilev also clarified that the group’s parliamentary members should have been 11 after a Constitutional Court decision, and the two new members should have been sworn in, but Kiselova’s actions prevented this.
Meanwhile, the "Greatness" parliamentary group, led by Ivelin Mihaylov, expressed their solidarity with MECH. Mihaylov criticized Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski for allegedly using procedural tactics to dismantle the group. He claimed that the members of MECH were effectively "screwed over," and the procedural loophole was used to prevent them from registering as a parliamentary group. Mihaylov expressed sympathy for MECH, stating that, although he did not support Radostin Vassilev personally, the actions taken against them amounted to disregarding the voters' voices.
Juliana Mateeva, another member of the "Greatness" group, outlined their plans moving forward. She mentioned that they might propose changes to the rules of procedure to allow for the reformation of parliamentary groups with more than 10 MPs. If MECH chose to pursue this, they would offer support, although Mateeva was uncertain about the chances of success. She stressed the importance of continuing to highlight what she saw as a clear injustice.
Bulgaria's Defense Industry Pushes for Strategic Direction Amidst EU Modernization Plans
The Bulgarian defense industry is calling for clear guidance on the development of the country’s capabilities in line with the new European armament plans
Peevski's Controversial Proposal for State-Owned Grocery Stores Passes in Bulgaria's Parliament
Bulgaria's Parliament has approved the creation of a state-owned chain of grocery stores in post offices across the country, based on a proposal by Delyan Peevski
MPs Now Independent as Bulgarian Party's Parliamentary Group Dissolves
The parliamentary group of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party has ceased to exist
Bulgaria Aims to Become a Leading Arms Exporter, Says PM Zhelyazkov
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need for Bulgaria to strengthen its defense industry and shift from being an importer to a net exporter of arms.
Bulgarians Lose Confidence in Election Integrity, Favor Machine Voting
Public confidence in elections has reached a historic low in Bulgaria
Declassified Kennedy Files Reveal a Bulgarian Link to JFK Assassination
Decades-old classified documents related to the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy have been declassified following an order by Donald Trump