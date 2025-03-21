On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast. Russian media had earlier reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked the facility, which is vital for Russian gas exports to Europe. In response, the Ukrainian General Staff called the accusations baseless, describing them as part of a "discrediting campaign" against Ukraine. The statement emphasized that Russia had previously targeted the station, even using guided aerial bombs in earlier attacks, including one just days before.

Putin’s forces shelled the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk region with artillery in order to blame Ukraine — the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pic.twitter.com/pJLbebLu82 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 21, 2025

The Ukrainian military also noted that Russian forces had used the main gas pipeline near the station to conceal their troop movements, further accusing Russia of manufacturing misleading narratives. They urged the international community to rely only on verified information from official sources, warning against falling for manipulation.

The Sudzha gas metering station, which had long been a key transit point for Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, has become a focal point of recent clashes. Ukrainian forces had ceased accepting Russian gas through the facility, and control of the station shifted following Ukraine’s defense operations in the Kursk region, which began in August 2024. The facility lies just a short distance from the Ukrainian border and has been at the center of ongoing military activity.

Meanwhile, on the night of March 21, reports from Russian media indicated that explosions occurred at the Sudzha station, followed by a large fire. Footage emerged showing the facility ablaze, with a significant column of fire visible from both the Kursk and Sumy regions, which lie along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Despite these reports, there has been no official statement from the Russian government regarding the incident.

Russia also claimed that the strike on the gas pipeline in Sudzha violated the ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, which included a temporary halt to attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin’s order not to target energy infrastructure was still in effect, despite Ukraine’s alleged actions. In response, Ukraine's General Staff once again rejected the accusation, reiterating that it was Russia’s own forces that had previously shelled the station.

The latest escalation occurred as Ukraine confirmed its withdrawal from Sudzha following a swift Russian advance. The retreat came amid reports of heightened tensions and shifting control in the region. Additionally, the ceasefire deal, which had been discussed between Presidents Putin and Zelensky with President Trump, has yet to fully resolve technical details, but both leaders had agreed to halt strikes on energy infrastructure temporarily.