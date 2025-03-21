Canadian PM Carney Set to Call for Snap Elections This Sunday

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly preparing to request Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap federal election this Sunday, according to CBC News. This move comes just days after Carney was sworn in as Prime Minister, following Justin Trudeau's resignation. If the request is approved, the election could take place as early as April 28 or May 4, with the campaign lasting between 36 and 50 days, sources told CBC.

Carney, who took office on March 14, is looking to secure a strong mandate for his government in the wake of public opinion polls showing his Liberal Party ahead in the race. Carney has expressed confidence in his party’s chances, emphasizing the need for a stable government during a time of crisis. "In this time of crisis, the government needs a strong and clear mandate," Carney stated. "We’re offering a positive vision for the country, a vision of action."

Recent polling data from CBC's Poll Tracker shows the Liberals, under Carney's leadership, leading with 37.7 percent of voter support, slightly ahead of the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, who are at 37.4 percent. Carney’s rise to power follows a period of instability under Trudeau, who faced declining popularity and internal challenges within his cabinet.

In his first comments after taking office, Carney vowed to deliver swift action with a streamlined and experienced cabinet, emphasizing the government’s commitment to securing Canada's economy and ensuring a stronger future for the country. He also reaffirmed his stance on the US-Canada relationship, particularly in opposition to US President Donald Trump's tariffs and the notion of Canada becoming the 51st state, stating, "America is not Canada."

As Carney prepares to lead Canada through this potential election, his focus is on navigating the country's challenges, ensuring economic security, and bolstering national interests.