EU Leaders Agree to Boost Defence Spending and Military Capabilities

EU leaders have agreed to significantly ramp up defence spending and enhance Europe’s military capabilities over the next five years. The decision was made at a summit in Brussels, which concluded late last night. During the discussions, the leaders highlighted the pressing need to increase competitiveness by reducing bureaucracy, lowering energy costs, and mobilising private investments to strengthen both the economy and defence of the European community.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of addressing defence and competitiveness simultaneously, calling them two sides of the same coin. She mentioned the White Paper on the future of European defence and the "Readiness 2030" plan, which outlines specific ways the EU intends to allocate defence funds in the coming years. "Two weeks ago, we reached a historic agreement to enhance our military capabilities and defence spending. Today, we detailed the exact steps to implement these plans," von der Leyen said.

Support for Ukraine remains a key focus, with 26 EU countries confirming their commitment, though Hungary once again refrained from endorsing the summit’s conclusions. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a summit of the "coalition of the willing" would take place in Paris on Thursday. This coalition includes countries willing to provide military assistance to Ukraine and help establish a peacekeeping force following a potential peace agreement.

Macron shared updates from his recent meetings with Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, stating that next week's summit would cover various topics, including short-term military aid for Ukraine, the development of a sustainable Ukrainian military model to prevent future Russian invasions, and exploring security guarantees from European and other allied forces.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa is expected to brief leaders from Britain, Turkey, Norway, and Iceland on the outcomes of the Brussels summit today.