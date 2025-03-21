UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking during a visit to a nuclear submarine center, Starmer highlighted the need for prompt action when a peace deal is finalized, as military officials from various countries met in the UK to discuss a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. "We are working hard because we don't know when there will be a peace deal," Starmer told reporters. "If there is a deal, it is really important that we are able to react immediately," he added, focusing on the need to protect Ukraine's skies, seas, and borders.

Meanwhile, discussions have been taking place on whether the UK should send Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine. The Telegraph reported that this topic was raised during a meeting on March 20, which was attended by representatives from over 30 countries. The meeting was led by Lieutenant General Nick Perry and focused on how a “coalition of the willing” could support Ukraine. Air defense was one of the key points, with senior officials from the Royal Air Force suggesting that Typhoon jets, or potentially American F-35 fighters, could provide the necessary "top cover" for British troops deployed to Ukraine. This was especially pertinent as the United States had expressed reluctance to provide air cover for Ukraine, prompting the UK to consider taking a leading role in this capacity.

The UK is also planning for a broader peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Starmer has indicated that British troops could be sent if US President Donald Trump brokers a peace agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alongside discussions about air and land defense, there were also talks about Ukraine’s reconstruction, with the military planning divided into various areas, including borders, sea, and air.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy reinforced the idea that Russian opposition should not prevent peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. Lammy stated that Putin should not have a veto over the deployment of foreign troops as part of any peace agreement. Echoing earlier statements from French President Emmanuel Macron, Lammy insisted that the security framework for post-war Ukraine should not be dictated by Russia. Lammy’s comments came as the UK continued to explore the potential deployment of a Western-led peacekeeping force, with plans for over 10,000 troops. However, the UK’s efforts to establish a coalition of willing nations could be influenced by US involvement and coordination.