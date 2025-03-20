Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:14
Bulgaria: Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities, including Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. Demonstrators, largely led by students, gathered in multiple locations to express their opposition to Imamoglu's arrest and the detentions of about 100 other high-ranking members of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). The protests, some of which were organized for a second consecutive night, were met with a strong police response, including the use of tear gas and water cannons.

In Ankara, the protests intensified at the prestigious Middle East Technical University, where students continued their demonstrations despite police attempts to disperse them. A group of protesters, reportedly described as "aggressive," blocked a road with garbage containers, setting them on fire. They were also accused of throwing stones at the police, prompting further use of force by law enforcement. The protests grew after a senior official from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) arrived at the scene, attempting to mediate with the police.

In Istanbul, thousands gathered despite a ban on mass gatherings imposed by the city’s governor. The demonstration, which took place near Istanbul City Hall, was attended by prominent figures such as HDP leader Özgür Özel and the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas. Many young people, including students, were present at the rally, which was marked by significant clashes between protesters and law enforcement, as reported by opposition media.

Similar demonstrations took place in Izmir, where police also deployed water cannons against protesters. The protests were sparked by the arrests of Imamoglu and the detained CHP officials, who are facing charges of corruption and alleged links to a terrorist organization. As tensions rise, these protests highlight the deepening political unrest in the country.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Imamoglu, protests, turkey

Related Articles:

Protests Erupt in Istanbul Following Arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Mass protests erupted in Istanbul on Thursday following the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu

World | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Turkish Justice Minister Explains Legal Basis for Imamoglu’s Detention as Opposition Raises Concerns

Today, Turkish authorities issued detention orders for 106 individuals, including Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul, in connection with two separate investigations

World | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

Erdogan's Rival, Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, Detained in Controversial Move Ahead of 2028 Election

Turkish police detained Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul and main political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:08

Medical Workers in Bulgaria's Psychiatric Hospitals Demand 50% Pay Raise

Medical staff at state psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria have initiated protests

Society » Health | March 17, 2025, Monday // 09:19

Historic Protest in Serbia: Hundreds of Thousands Demand Government Accountability

Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Belgrade on Saturday in what has been described as Serbia's largest protest ever

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 09:11

Election Recount in Bulgaria Sparks Protests: Government and CEC Resignations Demanded

Protests have erupted in Sofia as demonstrators demand the resignation of the government, members of the Central Election Commission (CEC)

Politics | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 08:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Military Alliance Involving Croatia, Albania, and Potentially Bulgaria Raises Alarm in Serbia

Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia

World » Southeast Europe | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16

North Macedonia Mourns Kocani Fire Victims as Investigation Unfolds

A seven-day period of mourning has been declared in North Macedonia in memory of the victims of the tragic fire that broke out at the Pulse disco in Kocani

World » Southeast Europe | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:24

Bulgaria Mobilizes to Provide Medical Assistance After Tragic Fire in North Macedonia

Bulgaria has mobilized to assist those affected by the tragic fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 13:34

Bulgaria Extends Support to North Macedonia After Deadly Fire in Kocani

Bulgaria has extended its support to the Republic of North Macedonia in response to the tragic fire at a disco in Kochani

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:29

At Least 50 Dead in Devastating Fire at Macedonian Disco

A devastating fire broke out early on March 16 at the Pulse nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, during a concert, leaving at least 50 people dead and over 100 others injured

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:01

Thousands Rally in Bucharest to Defend Romania’s European Future

Thousands of Romanians gathered in Bucharest to demonstrate their support for the country's European future, waving EU and Romanian flags in a large-scale pro-European rally

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria