Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, igniting massive fires and damaging civilian infrastructure. Among the targets were a shopping center, a high-rise residential building, and various shops. Three people, including a teenager, were injured in the attack, and over 70 firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the flames. The assault occurred shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which are set to resume in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

While Ukraine bombs Russian air base munitions and the oil industry supporting their war machine - Russia is now going full in on killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructures, this time in Odesa. pic.twitter.com/cdpcaEau0Q — Kvist (@kvistp) March 20, 2025

Videos circulating on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising over the city as buildings burned. At the time of the attack, Czech President Peter Pavel was in Odesa on an official visit, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials. The attack marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, which has seen continuous aerial assaults between Ukraine and Russia. Despite a partial ceasefire agreement that involved halting attacks on energy infrastructure, Russia's drone strikes have persisted, including a recent assault that wounded at least five people near Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have continued to push for a ceasefire and are prepared to discuss halting attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, as long as Russia agrees to do the same. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Thursday that his country is “ready” to pause attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, provided Russia reciprocates. Although Russia and the U.S. have agreed on the need for talks, tensions remain, as Russia insists on tough conditions for a broader ceasefire, including a halt to all foreign military aid to Ukraine.

In addition to the attack on Odesa, overnight assaults by Russia targeted the Kirovohrad region, wounding ten people, including four children, and damaging homes and key infrastructure. Ukrainian forces also launched a significant strike on Engels airbase, located deep within Russian territory, which sparked a large explosion and destroyed nearby houses. Ukraine’s military confirmed that the strike targeted the base due to its role in launching missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

As the fighting continues, international leaders, including those from the European Union, have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. European officials, like EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, emphasized that the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger its position will be at the negotiation table. However, the conflict remains far from resolution, with ongoing air strikes, drone attacks, and continued discussions about potential ceasefire agreements.