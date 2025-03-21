Who Was the Bulgarian UN Worker Killed by Israeli Strike in Gaza

The identity of the Bulgarian who died at the UN base in Gaza has been revealed. According to official information from the Palestinian Embassy, the victim is Marin Delev Marinov. Over the years, Marinov had worked in various roles within the UN, and in recent days, he had been trying to return to Bulgaria. However, due to the recent escalation in Gaza, his plans were interrupted.

The United Nations has launched an investigation into the cause of the attack and is trying to determine who is responsible. During a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister stated that there was no evidence suggesting that the Israeli military was involved in the attack. Bulgaria has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Bulgarian online journal De Re Militari reports that the location of the affected building is confirmed - 31 ° 24'03 "N 34 ° 20'07" E, where the UN staff was located, as well as the type of projectile that struck the building: Israeli M339 tank shell.

The attack on the UN base has sparked anger and raised many questions in the international community. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria's demand for clarity and accountability. "We need to ensure that the picture is clear, and those responsible are held accountable," he said. Marinov worked with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and had likely been deployed to Gaza at the beginning of the conflict in 2023. His office condemned the attack, highlighting the need for civilians to be protected under international law.

Hours after the tragic incident, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Marinov's family. Georg Georgiev, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, spoke with his Israeli counterpart, confirming that there is currently no evidence linking the attack to Israeli military operations. The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, also expressed shock over the incident, and the UN Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, stated that the explosion appeared to have been caused by an explosive device that either detonated on-site or was fired onto the structure.

This attack marks a new phase in the escalating violence in Gaza, where over 500 people, including more than 100 children, have died in recent days. Since the beginning of the conflict, over 300 UN staff members have lost their lives. There is currently no indication that any other Bulgarian citizens are present in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians, particularly those with connections to Bulgaria, have been vocal about their struggles in Gaza. Ahmed al-Borsh, a doctor who studied in Bulgaria and has lived in Gaza for more than 20 years, described the devastating humanitarian crisis in the region. He expressed condolences for Marinov’s death and shared that his home was in the center of the destruction. "The casualties exceed 50,000, with nearly 30,000 buried under rubble," he said. "The situation is dire—there is no electricity, water, food, or anesthesia for surgeries. The bombs continue, and ordinary people are praying for salvation."

UN missions continue to provide some aid in Gaza, but it has been insufficient to meet the overwhelming need. Dr. Borsh pointed out that some people in Gaza believe the attack on the UN base was deliberate, given Israel’s familiarity with international organizations in the region.

The Palestinian Embassy in Bulgaria also sent a condolence letter to Marinov's family, expressing their sorrow and skepticism about the investigation into the attack. "Israel continues to violate ceasefire agreements," said Palestinian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Dr. Nasri Khalil Abu Jaish.

Israel’s position is that its military was not responsible for the attack. Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Yosi Levi Sfari, reiterated that there was no Israeli military action in the area where Marinov worked. He confirmed that an investigation is underway but has no further details. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and are trying to understand what happened," Levi Sfari stated, adding that Israeli forces had worked on evacuating unexploded ammunition from the area, though the cause of Marinov’s death remains unclear.

"The Municipality of Yambol expresses its sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the respected captain Marin Valev Marinov (51), who died in the airstrike in the Gaza Strip". This is what the local authorities in Bulgaria wrote on their Facebook page.

Captain Marinov, who lived in Yambol, was a long-time commander of a tanker, and in recent years he served on a mission to the UN, most recently holding the position of coordinator in Jordan.

"In the course of his work, he was often seconded to the Gaza Strip, where he helped many people," the municipality added.

"We hope that those responsible for this tragedy will not remain unknown. Known as an extremely hardworking and dedicated professional, he leaves a bright memory among his colleagues and friends. Marin Marinov was the father of two children - aged 29 and 25," the local authorities also wrote.

He comes from a modest family, known as an extremely hardworking and persistent person. He spoke five languages. In recent years, he lived with his wife in Varna, while his mother, brother and sister remained in Yambol.

It is still unclear when the funeral will take place, with further information expected from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Marin Valev Marinov graduated from the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna, after which he served for two years as deputy commander of a minesweeper at the Atia naval base near Burgas. In 2000, he left the Navy and became a long-distance captain.