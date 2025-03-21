Trump Warns of 20-Year Jail Term for Tesla Sabotage

US President Donald Trump has warned that individuals caught sabotaging Tesla vehicles could face up to 20 years in prison. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"

His comments followed remarks by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who described recent attacks on Tesla properties as "nothing short of domestic terrorism." Bondi said the Department of Justice had already charged several perpetrators, with some facing mandatory minimum sentences of five years. She also emphasized that authorities would continue investigations into those responsible, including individuals funding and coordinating the attacks.

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a fire damaged five Tesla vehicles at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this was part of a series of targeted attacks against the electric vehicle company. Tesla dealerships and charging stations have also been vandalized in recent weeks.

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tensions surrounding the company have intensified, leading to protests and repeated incidents of vandalism. Meanwhile, The New York Times has reported that the US Department of Defense is preparing to brief Musk on potential military strategies regarding China. The publication noted that this move would significantly expand Musk's government role and could raise concerns over his financial interests in China.

Musk, who leads both Tesla and SpaceX, has strong ties to the US government as a major Pentagon supplier. Additionally, he was one of the largest financial supporters of President Trump's campaign.