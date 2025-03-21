Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize Status or Leave by September 10

World » UKRAINE | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:08
Bulgaria: Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize Status or Leave by September 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new ultimatum to Ukrainians living in Russia, demanding that they legalize their immigration status or leave the country by September 10, The Moscow Times reported. A presidential decree published on Thursday states that Ukrainian nationals without "legal grounds to stay or reside in Russia" must either obtain Russian citizenship or leave within six months and ten days.

The order primarily targets Ukrainian passport holders from four partially occupied regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia—which Russia claims to have annexed in 2022. It also applies to residents of Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014. In recent years, Russian authorities have pressured Ukrainians in these territories to accept Russian citizenship. Putin has previously asserted that the mass issuance of Russian passports in these regions was "virtually completed" last year, according to The Moscow Times.

Ukraine has strongly condemned what it calls Russia's "passportization" policy, denouncing it as "illegal" and a "gross violation" of the country’s sovereignty. Western governments have also criticized Moscow’s actions, while the European Union has decided not to recognize Russian passports issued in the occupied regions as valid travel documents.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he had a "very good" one-hour phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump also held discussions with Putin on Tuesday.

According to TASS Russian News Agency, ceasefire negotiations are set to begin in Jeddah on Sunday, with the U.S. expecting Ukraine to support agreements reached during Trump’s recent phone conversation with Putin. Trump’s Special Envoy, Steven Witkoff, stated in an interview with Fox News that he had met with Putin twice—once for nearly three and a half hours and a second time for about four hours.

Witkoff described the discussions as "compelling" and said progress had been made, particularly in the second meeting, where both sides narrowed key issues. He highlighted that one of the primary topics was a ceasefire agreement related to energy infrastructure, something both sides have been trying to negotiate for some time.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, status, Russia, Ukrainians

Related Articles:

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame

On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:49

UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Trump’s Strategic Vision: Strengthening US Ties with Russia and Peace Talks with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Saratov and Engels, Targeting Key Russian Airbase

On March 20, Saratov and Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast were hit by the heaviest drone attack to date in the ongoing conflict

World » Russia | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Ukraine Under Fire: Mass Drone Strikes Follow Putin-Trump Ceasefire Talks

On the night of March 18-19, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure across multiple Ukrainian regions

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08

Putin Agrees to 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes After Call with Trump, But Fighting Continues

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on March 18,

World » Ukraine | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 22:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Trump’s Strategic Vision: Strengthening US Ties with Russia and Peace Talks with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

BREAKING: UK Special Forces on Standby for Potential Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Trump's Envoy Predicts Full Ukraine Ceasefire in Weeks

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, expressed optimism that a "full ceasefire" in the Russo-Ukrainian war could be achieved within the next couple of weeks

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria