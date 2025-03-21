MPs Now Independent as Bulgarian Party's Parliamentary Group Dissolves

The parliamentary group of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party has ceased to exist. The dissolution followed the resignation of MP Samuel Borisov Slavov, which reduced the group's members below the required threshold of 10 for forming a parliamentary faction. As a result, all remaining MECH deputies are now independent and cannot establish a new parliamentary group or join another, as per the rules of the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The announcement was made by Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova following the approval of the state budget at second reading. She confirmed that Slavov's mandate was officially terminated on March 19, leading to the automatic dissolution of the group.

With the parliamentary faction no longer in existence, MECH leader Radostin Vasilev has also been relieved of his position as deputy chairman of the National Assembly.