Heathrow Airport Shuts Down Due to Major Power Outage Caused by Fire

World | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:38
London's Heathrow Airport has been forced to shut down completely due to a major power outage caused by a fire at an electrical substation, leading to severe disruptions for air travelers. The airport announced on its official X account that it would remain closed until 23:59 on March 21 to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, urging travelers not to come to the airport and to contact their airlines for further information.

The fire broke out at a transformer within an electrical substation in Hayes, a London suburb near the airport, on Thursday night. The London Fire Brigade deployed ten fire trucks and around 70 firefighters to contain the blaze. Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne described the situation as a "highly visible and significant incident," stating that firefighters were working under difficult conditions to bring it under control. As a precaution, a 200-meter cordon was set up, and about 150 people were evacuated from nearby buildings. The fire also caused a widespread power outage, affecting more than 16,000 homes and local businesses.

Airport officials warned of "significant disruption over the coming days," saying they were uncertain when power would be reliably restored. The impact of the shutdown has been felt globally, as Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest travel hubs. Flights were forced to turn back midair or divert to alternative destinations, leading to chaos for passengers.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that nearly 200 emergency calls had been handled related to the fire and that the response would be prolonged. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and urged people to avoid the affected area. The full extent of the damage and the timeline for restoring normal operations remain unclear.

