Sunny and Calm Weather Across Bulgaria on March 21
On March 21, Bulgaria will experience a calm and sunny day with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 18°C across the country. In Sofia, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 15°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, accompanied by a light to moderate east-southeasterly wind. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs between 9°C and 12°C. The seawater temperature will range from 7°C to 8°C, while sea waves will measure between 1 and 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will also be sunny, with a light to moderate north-northwesterly wind. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, the maximum temperature will reach around 10°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be around 3°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
