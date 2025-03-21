Bulgaria Aims to Become a Leading Arms Exporter, Says PM Zhelyazkov

Politics » DEFENSE | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:00
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need for Bulgaria to strengthen its defense industry and shift from being an importer to a net exporter of arms. Speaking to Bulgarian journalists in Brussels, he highlighted the importance of Bulgaria not only participating in the European defense market but also becoming a key supplier.

Zhelyazkov is attending the European Council summit, where one of the main topics will be the European Commission’s White Paper on European Defense. Discussions will also focus on aid to Ukraine, a matter on which Bulgaria has maintained its position. The prime minister reaffirmed that Bulgaria is considering providing assistance in kind, following the voluntary approach suggested by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Her proposal aims to double military support for Ukraine this year, bringing the total to 40 billion euros.

At the same time, Zhelyazkov underlined Bulgaria’s stance on EU budget allocations, arguing against redirecting funds from the Common Agricultural Policy, cohesion policy, and internal security funds toward military spending. He pointed out that many member states that rely on cohesion funds share Bulgaria’s position on the matter.

Regarding national defense, Bulgaria is preparing an investment plan to align with pan-European defense policies. Some elements have already been approved in a closed session. The prime minister stressed the importance of improving coordination between public and private enterprises in the military-defense sector to maximize financial support from European instruments.

On domestic policy, Zhelyazkov expressed confidence in securing parliamentary backing for the budget, following discussions with MPs from the parties supporting the government. He also addressed Bulgaria’s bid to join the eurozone, expecting a positive convergence report between May and June. The government is counting on pro-European parties to support the transition to the euro, while opposition from groups such as "Revival," MECH, and "Greatness" is anticipated.

Zhelyazkov also commented on the security of European institutions in Bulgaria, following the February 22 attack on the House of Europe in Sofia during a protest against the euro organized by "Revival." European Parliament President Roberta Metsola had raised concerns, and Zhelyazkov assured that Bulgaria is committed to upholding the rule of law and sanctioning those responsible for the vandalism.

Additionally, the prime minister addressed the case of a Bulgarian citizen killed in Gaza. Bulgaria has requested clarification, with Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev discussing the matter with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar. Israel has stated that no strikes were carried out in the area at the time, and Bulgaria continues to seek further details, as taking responsibility for the incident is a priority. Zhelyazkov also referenced Bulgaria’s past experiences with terrorism, likely alluding to the 2012 Hezbollah attack at Burgas airport that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver.

