Kazanlak Residents Demand Justice for Man's Death in Police Custody

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak are planning a protest demanding justice for the brutal death of Daniel Kiskinov, who died while in police custody. Concerns are growing that the charges against two police officers involved may not hold up in court, potentially delaying or even silencing the case.

The protest is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at 1 p.m. in Kazanlak's central "Sevtopolis" square. Protest organizers are not only calling for accountability for those charged but are also pushing for a deeper investigation into the circumstances leading up to Kiskinov’s death, particularly his recent transfer of numerous properties to local officials.

The 47-year-old was detained on February 26, 2025, following a report of a stolen bicycle. Shortly after his arrest, he succumbed to severe internal injuries, including 17 broken ribs, ruptured lungs and liver, kidney hemorrhage, head trauma, and multiple facial wounds. A forensic examination confirmed the extent of the injuries, indicating excessive force had been used.

According to witnesses, Kiskinov had recently sold farmland and spent the proceeds drinking with acquaintances. As the group left a gathering, he was unable to fit in their car and took a bicycle to get home. The next day, an argument broke out when the bicycle’s owner came looking for it, leading to a police report and the involvement of three officers—B.T., 26, D.I., 35, and a third colleague.

The police initially claimed Kiskinov resisted arrest and was behaving incoherently, prompting them to call for psychiatric assistance. However, medical records from the emergency room contradicted this, confirming severe beatings as the cause of death. The third officer present corroborated that they had responded to the scene for a routine police check, not an arrest.

The Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office has charged officers B.T. and D.I. with murder committed with extreme cruelty, a crime punishable by 15 years to life in prison. "The police cannot claim self-defense. They used force to restrain and handcuff him," stated District Prosecutor Dicho Atanasov. Over 20 witnesses have been interviewed in the case.

The Stara Zagora District Court ruled to keep both officers in custody, citing a risk of flight or repeat offenses. Their defense argues that they acted without intent and were simply performing their duties.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group advocating for Kiskinov claims that a week before his death, he transferred ownership of 17 properties to the husband of a village mayor in Stara Zagora. This information was reported to prosecutors but was not mentioned in official briefings. While no evidence currently links the property transfers to his death, speculation remains as to why the donations were made—possibly as a way to avoid taxes.

Friends and acquaintances describe Kiskinov as a quiet, intelligent, and kind person. A graduate of a mathematics high school with notable academic achievements, he later struggled with personal difficulties, turning to alcohol and drugs. Despite this, he was not known to be violent and had sufficient financial means to support himself. His loved ones, deeply shaken by his tragic and violent death, are determined to seek justice.