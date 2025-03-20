'Responsible Business Conduct - The Entrepreneur's Path' - BSMEPA Hosts Event on Responsible Business Practices in Bulgaria

"Responsible Business Conduct - The Entrepreneur's Path", April 3, 2025, Hilton Hotel

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), in its capacity as the National Contact Point of Bulgaria for Responsible Business Conduct (NCP), is organizing an event on the topic "Responsible Business Conduct - The Entrepreneur's Path", April 3, 2025, Hilton Hotel, Musala Hall, Sofia.

The main goal of the event is to encourage and emphasize the importance of responsible business conduct as a key mechanism for promoting sustainable growth and long-term success of business.

Some of the topics that will be addressed are the role of the state in relation to responsible business conduct, the entrepreneur's path and financial opportunities for businesses aimed at creating a social and ecological business environment.

To support businesses in implementing the principles of responsible business conduct, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has established a mechanism – National Contact Points (NCPs) in member and acceding countries. Bulgaria, on its path to accession and full membership in the OECD, has established a NCP, which is responsible for promoting the OECD Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct and serves as an out-of-court mechanism for resolving cases of non-compliance (referred to as “specific cases”).

The main objective of the National Contact Point is to raise awareness among Bulgarian businesses about responsible business practices. Businesses can simultaneously contribute to sustainable economic, environmental and social progress, as well as by minimizing the adverse impacts of their activities, improve the process of internationalization and increase their capacity in supply chains.

The goal of the event is to demonstrate how ethical practices, when adopted by entrepreneurs, serve not only as a foundation for organizational success, but also as a guide for creating a positive impact on society and the environment.

If you are interested, please register at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-Ea1dwXZt7AX8gemGVjhE2GKZGi60R3MJVKWhMSTAfHy0Zw/viewform?usp=header

Participation in the event is free.