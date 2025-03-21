UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals. This exchange included 175 captives from each side, bringing the total number of exchanged captives through UAE's mediation efforts to 3,233.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed gratitude to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation, highlighting the strong role the UAE plays in supporting efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The Ministry also noted that this successful exchange, marking the thirteenth such effort, reflects the UAE's close diplomatic ties with both countries. Additionally, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine and addressing the humanitarian consequences, including the challenges faced by refugees and captives.