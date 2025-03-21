UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals. This exchange included 175 captives from each side, bringing the total number of exchanged captives through UAE's mediation efforts to 3,233.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed gratitude to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation, highlighting the strong role the UAE plays in supporting efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The Ministry also noted that this successful exchange, marking the thirteenth such effort, reflects the UAE's close diplomatic ties with both countries. Additionally, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine and addressing the humanitarian consequences, including the challenges faced by refugees and captives.

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame

On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:49

UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize Status or Leave by September 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new ultimatum to Ukrainians living in Russia, demanding that they legalize their immigration status or leave the country by September 10

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:08

Trump’s Strategic Vision: Strengthening US Ties with Russia and Peace Talks with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

BREAKING: UK Special Forces on Standby for Potential Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:19
