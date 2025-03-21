UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame
On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals. This exchange included 175 captives from each side, bringing the total number of exchanged captives through UAE's mediation efforts to 3,233.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed gratitude to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation, highlighting the strong role the UAE plays in supporting efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
The Ministry also noted that this successful exchange, marking the thirteenth such effort, reflects the UAE's close diplomatic ties with both countries. Additionally, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine and addressing the humanitarian consequences, including the challenges faced by refugees and captives.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine
On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new ultimatum to Ukrainians living in Russia, demanding that they legalize their immigration status or leave the country by September 10
US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with
British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, expressed optimism that a "full ceasefire" in the Russo-Ukrainian war could be achieved within the next couple of weeks
