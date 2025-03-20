Trump Administration Considers Military-Controlled Buffer Zones at Southern Border

The Trump administration is reportedly considering the establishment of military-controlled buffer zones along the southern border, particularly in New Mexico, to hold migrants illegally entering the U.S., according to The Washington Post. The plan, which has been under discussion for several weeks, would involve turning these buffer zones into large satellite military bases as part of the administration's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

This proposal would represent the most significant deployment of active-duty troops at the border under the Trump administration. However, it has raised concerns about its potential conflict with the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the use of U.S. military forces for law enforcement purposes. The military's role in holding migrants temporarily, before Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers can make arrests, could create legal complications, officials noted. The plan envisions a 60-foot-deep buffer zone that could stretch all the way to California if approved.

Officials familiar with the discussions pointed out that the use of the word “holding” is intentional, as it is not meant to imply formal detention, which typically involves arrest. Instead, the objective is to temporarily manage migrants until they can be handed over to civilian authorities. Pentagon officials have reportedly been asked to evaluate any potential legal challenges that could arise from this approach.

Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has been a vocal proponent of using the military at the southern border, citing the importance of protecting U.S. national security. During a visit to the border earlier this year, he emphasized the necessity of defending the southern border with the same commitment as other military missions across the globe, reinforcing the administration's stance on securing the U.S. southern frontier.