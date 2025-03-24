Enrique Iglesias Announces Only Balkan Show This Summer in Sofia, Bulgaria!

Enrique Iglesias will return to Bulgaria for an exclusive performance, marking his only concert in the Balkans this summer. After seven years, the global superstar will perform in Sofia, promising fans an unforgettable evening of music, passion, and high energy. The concert will take place on September 20, 2025, at the Vasil Levski Stadium, where Iglesias will deliver a show filled with his greatest hits, according to the event organizers, Fest Team.

With a career that spans almost three decades, Iglesias has established himself as one of the most influential figures in music, blending pop and Latin sounds in a distinctive style. Often hailed as the “Best-selling Latin artist of all time” by Billboard, he has sold over 180 million albums and achieved 154 number-one hits, including a remarkable 27 songs on the Hot Latin Songs Chart. His global anthems like Bailando, Hero, and I Like It, alongside collaborations with artists such as Pitbull, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, and Juan Luis Guerra, have solidified his legacy in the music industry.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert, ranging from 99 BGN to 300 BGN (50 to 150 euros), will be available for Fest Club members starting at 10 AM on March 21, while general sales will begin on March 24 at 10 AM.