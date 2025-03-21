Sofia Mayor Faces Backlash Over 215-Meter Skyscraper as Legal Options Run Out

Society | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Faces Backlash Over 215-Meter Skyscraper as Legal Options Run Out

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev stated that the municipality currently has no legal means to halt the construction of a 215-meter skyscraper near Paradise Mall, which will become Bulgaria’s tallest building. In an interview with BNT, Terziev explained that the project has reached its final stages and has gone through all required procedures, with only the approval of the transport model remaining. He pointed out that this situation is a result of urban planning decisions made over a decade ago, which are now coming to fruition.

The skyscraper has sparked public outcry, with concerns about its impact on the view of Vitosha Mountain and its potential to worsen traffic congestion in the area. Despite these concerns, the building's plans were approved years ago, and construction documents are nearly complete. Terziev stressed that the decisions leading to this project were made long before his tenure and that his administration cannot reverse them. The only remaining step is the approval of the transport model, which must demonstrate that the infrastructure can handle the expected increase in traffic.

Looking ahead, Terziev emphasized his administration’s focus on promoting sustainable development for Sofia. He mentioned the importance of ensuring that such projects, which generate public controversy, are resolved as best as possible and that future mistakes are avoided. A key factor in this effort will be the selection of a new chief architect, whose role will focus more on administrative duties under Terziev's vision for a cleaner, greener city with greater attention to the neighborhoods. The mayor expressed his intention to distribute responsibility among different experts rather than consolidating power in one role.

During his election campaign, Terziev promised to curb overdevelopment in Sofia. However, since taking office, he has not halted any major construction projects, and he has approved several significant developments in overdeveloped areas of the city. His stance on the 215-meter skyscraper has drawn sharp criticism from Boris Bonev, the leader of "Spasi Sofia," one of the political groups that nominated Terziev for mayor. Bonev expressed outrage on social media, questioning how the skyscraper could be considered legal and accusing Terziev of ignoring public concerns. Bonev reiterated that despite supporting Terziev in the past, he would not remain silent in the face of decisions he sees as detrimental to the city.

This clash between Terziev and Bonev is not new. The mayor has previously indicated that he would not tolerate ultimatums, while Bonev has not shied away from criticizing Terziev's actions. Despite the tensions, Bonev's "Spasi Sofia" party has not withdrawn its support for the mayor, though the other parties that nominated Terziev, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change," have remained largely silent on the matter. Municipal officials from these parties have reported limited access to information regarding the mayor’s decisions, highlighting a lack of coordination within the current administration.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, sofia, skyscraper, terziev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Launches Major International Campaign on National Geographic and 24 Kitchen (VIDEO)

Bulgaria has launched a significant international advertising campaign aimed at promoting the country as a premier destination for congress, culinary, and wine tourism

Business » Tourism | March 24, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Vegetables and Bread Lead the Price Hikes in Bulgaria’s Food Market

In recent years, food prices in Bulgaria have become a key issue in both public and political discussions

Business » Finance | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Record Import of Foreign Labor Amid Growing Demand

Over the past six years, more than 108,000 workers from 65 different countries have come to Bulgaria for employmen

Business | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria Lose 45% of Their Value in Five Years, No Increase Approved

Over the past five years, food vouchers in Bulgaria have lost nearly 45% of their purchasing power

Society | March 22, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Public Outrage Grows: Calls for Stronger Animal Protection in Bulgaria

More than 160 civil society organizations have sent an open letter to Bulgaria’s top government institutions, demanding immediate action to address the growing cases of animal cruelty

Society | March 22, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Survey: Bulgarians Want Stability but Doubt Government’s Full Term

A new Trend agency survey reveals that nearly half of Bulgarians prefer the current government to continue its mandate rather than holding early elections

Politics | March 22, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Saturday, Warmer but Cloudy Sunday

The weather on Saturday will be mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds

Society » Environment | March 21, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Enrique Iglesias Announces Only Balkan Show This Summer in Sofia, Bulgaria!

Enrique Iglesias will return to Bulgaria for an exclusive performance, marking his only concert in the Balkans this summer

Society » Culture | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:09

Sunny and Calm Weather Across Bulgaria on March 21

On March 21, Bulgaria will experience a calm and sunny day with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 18°C across the country

Society » Environment | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:27

Bulgaria Falls Behind in Global Happiness Index, Lowest Among EU Nations

Bulgaria has maintained its position at 85th place out of 147 countries in the latest World Happiness Report

Society | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:12

Bulgaria Proposes One-Day Vignettes and New Toll System for Eco-Friendly Road Use

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in Bulgaria has proposed the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger cars weighing up to 3.5 tons using the national road network

Society | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Bulgaria Welcomes the Arrival of Astronomical Spring

At exactly 11:01 a.m. today, astronomical spring officially begins in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 08:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria