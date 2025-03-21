Sofia Mayor Faces Backlash Over 215-Meter Skyscraper as Legal Options Run Out

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev stated that the municipality currently has no legal means to halt the construction of a 215-meter skyscraper near Paradise Mall, which will become Bulgaria’s tallest building. In an interview with BNT, Terziev explained that the project has reached its final stages and has gone through all required procedures, with only the approval of the transport model remaining. He pointed out that this situation is a result of urban planning decisions made over a decade ago, which are now coming to fruition.

The skyscraper has sparked public outcry, with concerns about its impact on the view of Vitosha Mountain and its potential to worsen traffic congestion in the area. Despite these concerns, the building's plans were approved years ago, and construction documents are nearly complete. Terziev stressed that the decisions leading to this project were made long before his tenure and that his administration cannot reverse them. The only remaining step is the approval of the transport model, which must demonstrate that the infrastructure can handle the expected increase in traffic.

Looking ahead, Terziev emphasized his administration’s focus on promoting sustainable development for Sofia. He mentioned the importance of ensuring that such projects, which generate public controversy, are resolved as best as possible and that future mistakes are avoided. A key factor in this effort will be the selection of a new chief architect, whose role will focus more on administrative duties under Terziev's vision for a cleaner, greener city with greater attention to the neighborhoods. The mayor expressed his intention to distribute responsibility among different experts rather than consolidating power in one role.

During his election campaign, Terziev promised to curb overdevelopment in Sofia. However, since taking office, he has not halted any major construction projects, and he has approved several significant developments in overdeveloped areas of the city. His stance on the 215-meter skyscraper has drawn sharp criticism from Boris Bonev, the leader of "Spasi Sofia," one of the political groups that nominated Terziev for mayor. Bonev expressed outrage on social media, questioning how the skyscraper could be considered legal and accusing Terziev of ignoring public concerns. Bonev reiterated that despite supporting Terziev in the past, he would not remain silent in the face of decisions he sees as detrimental to the city.

This clash between Terziev and Bonev is not new. The mayor has previously indicated that he would not tolerate ultimatums, while Bonev has not shied away from criticizing Terziev's actions. Despite the tensions, Bonev's "Spasi Sofia" party has not withdrawn its support for the mayor, though the other parties that nominated Terziev, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change," have remained largely silent on the matter. Municipal officials from these parties have reported limited access to information regarding the mayor’s decisions, highlighting a lack of coordination within the current administration.